Mask mandates ‘all about submission,’ Rand Paul says

WEST PALM BEACH, December 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Requiring Americans to wear masks in public spaces is “all about submission,” not science, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said over the weekend in his latest remarks against overreach in COVID-19 response measures.

“It’d be one thing if we were told you have to give up your liberty, you have to give up your freedom, we’re going to save your life. But what if you have to give up all your freedoms and they’re wrong on the science?” Paul told Breitbart’s Alex Marlow during Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit. “Every one of the mandates — and you look in country after country, state after state — you look at when the mask mandates went in — the incidents went up exponentially after the mandates.”

“The trajectory of the virus hasn’t been altered at all by any of these things,” he continued. “I think the vaccine will, and this is why I really despise people like the CNN Dr. [Sanjay] Gupta, who I think is committing television malpractice by saying, ‘Oh, your mask is a much better thing than the vaccine.’ Well, no, it isn’t. The masks aren’t working at all.”

“And the masks are different, too,” Paul noted. “The N95 mask actually does work to a certain extent, if worn properly and used [with] sterile technique. In the hospital, our doctors — I have a brother and sister who are doctors, they wear the N95 mask, and it’s kept them from getting infected — but there’s no value to the cloth mask, at all. It’s like wearing your underwear.”

“If [Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony] Fauci has his way, you’ll never give up on the mask,” he went on. “It’s all about submission. They want you to submit to their will, whether there’s any science.”

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams counseled against wearing masks, as did Fauci himself, claiming they were ineffective at blocking COVID. But the public later learned health officials actually wanted to discourage the general public from buying masks to conserve the supply for health workers.

Despite the popular insistence that has since emerged that masking is essential outside one’s home, there remain reasons to doubt their effectiveness, such as the CDC’s September acknowledgement that masks cannot be counted on to keep out the coronavirus when spending 15 minutes or longer within six feet of someone, or a May 2020 study published by CDC’s peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases which “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”

Paul, an opthamologist who himself tested positive for COVID-19 in March, has also proposed legislation to help parents move children from locked-down public schools to open schools of their choice, and confronted Fauci in Senate hearings for making “wrong prediction after wrong prediction” about the pandemic.

