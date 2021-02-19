Masks ‘don’t work,’ are damaging health and are being used to control population: Doctors panel

Click HERE to register for access to replays of LifeSite’s Unmasking COVID-19 conference.

February 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Masks “don’t work,” reveal a panel of doctors in LifeSiteNews’ recent “Unmasking COVID-19,” conference, who warned about how mask mandates are being used to bring about “Nazi-like” control of the populace.

As part of the LifeSiteNews unique event, Dr. Sheri Tenpenny, Dr. Eric Nepute and Dr. Pam Popper formed a panel discussion dealing with the issues of masks and vaccines, in which they highlighted the errors in the mainstream narrative, which promotes the wearing of masks almost everywhere.

Masks ‘don’t work’

“The only randomized control studies that have ever been done on masks show that they don’t work,” began Dr. Nepute. He referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “noble lie,” in which Fauci “changed his tune,” from his March 2020 comments, where he downplayed the need and efficacy of mask wearing, before urging Americans to use masks later in the year.

“Well, he lied to us. So if he lied about that, what else has he lied to you about?” questioned Nepute.

Masks have become commonplace in almost every setting, whether indoors or outdoors, but Dr. Popper mentioned how there have been “no studies” which actually examine the “effect of wearing a mask during all your waking hours.”

“There’s no science to back any of this and particularly no science to back the fact that wearing a mask twenty four-seven or every waking minute, is health promoting,” added Popper.

“There’s no data, there’s no research that supports that wearing a mask is beneficial. In fact, if you look at the data that’s been coming out, it’s quite the contrary,” stated Nepute.

As mentioned by Nepute, a number of studies and demonstrations are now emerging, proving the inability of masks to prevent the passage of infection. In fact, Dr. Tenpenny commented how she had examined over one hundred peer reviewed articles, which all proved that “masks do nothing but make the wearer of the mask ill.”

Masks actually undermining physical health

But more worrying than the failure of masks to perform their supposed purpose, the panel drew attention to the detrimental effects which masks can have on those who wear them. Referring to a recent study of 25,000 German students, Nepute mentioned that 68% of them had “some kind of impairment” from mask wearing.

Tenpenny weighed in, warning of the psychological effects which mask mandates will have on children. “We are training them to be fearful to breathe, that oxygen is horrible for them and that anybody that they see that doesn’t wear a mask is dangerous to them,” she said.

“And instead of thinking of people that had masks in the past where you would be afraid of the masked person, that they might be there to kidnap you or harm you or do something like that, instead, now we’re seeing children who are like horrified that somebody doesn’t have a mask on.”

Aside from the mental effect of mask wearing, the panel also highlighted the danger which masks posed to the respiratory system. Nepute commented on the unusually large number of people having respiratory bacterial infections.

“If you look at what’s happening right now and if you look at death certificates and you look at correlative deaths with COVID-19, what we find above all things is bacterial respiratory infections.”

In a similar vein to her comments on COVID-19 experimental vaccines, Popper described those who are “consenting” to the mask mandates, as taking part in “a clinical trial without their permission that they are not even aware of.”

Masks as a means of controlling the populace

As mask mandates have spread, so too, to some extent, has resistance. Such resistance has led to numerous instances of people without masks being confronted by other members of the public, shop employees and the police.

“This just reminds me of Nazi Germany, where, I mean, next they’re going to put a star on my arm right,” noted Popper. “And because where does it stop? It’s a sign of submission, it has nothing to do with health.”

People have been “brainwashed,” into thinking “it’s unsafe not to wear a mask,” she continued. “They are turning the population against each other…this is a very common tactic that’s been used by criminals and despots throughout history.”

The “efficacy” of masks, which politicians point to, is in reality efficacy in bringing about “encephalopathy,” Tenpenny said. “It will more effectively make their brains work less, which is what their goal is.”

So effective has the campaign been in promoting fear and mask wearing, that Tenpenny predicted it could take “years” for people to stop wearing masks, even if the mandates stopped. “There would be a huge sector of the population that’s going to keep wearing it for a long time because the fear based anxiety that has gotten embedded into their brain, they’re not going to give it up.”

Nor did she think it likely that globalist politicians would even release the mask mandates, suggesting the mandates would continue “as long as it’s convenient for them [politicians] and as long as it propagates their agenda.”

Tenpenny referred to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda, and how it is crucially linked to the unprecedented restrictions being imposed upon the world. “It’s all a planned mechanism way to dehumanize us, to separate us, to not touch each other and not shake hands, not do any of those things, to dehumanize us so that they can put us into an enslavement system of total control.”

Presenting hope

However, the panel also urged people to have hope and courage. Nepute called for a “collective decision,” where “millions of people” refused to comply, removed their masks and opened up their businesses again. Despite an initial period of “cognitive dissonance,” Nepute expressed hope that many would soon reject the restrictions being imposed on them.

“There’s no common sense to any of this. I am in control of my life. I’m going to do what my God given inalienable rights as an American and a human allow me to do,” Nepute declared. “And I hope that more people realize that and stand up for that. Will we get some pushback? Yes. Who are we going to get pushback from? The very small amount of people that want to control everyone else.”

“I’m telling you, now is the time to take action,” he said.

Popper supported her colleague, presenting the example of many thousands of businesses in Italy which opened in defiance of lockdown laws: “at some point in time this will gather enough momentum where it will be unstoppable.”

“The people who are behind all of this, the people who are controlling us and this whole situation, they are godless, soulless creatures. They are brains inside of functioning bodies, but they have no soul. And people like this, if you look at history, they have never prevailed,” Popper reminded.

“They have never prevailed. They’re evil enough to use their brains to construct something like this and carry you off. But they never, ever win in the end. And so I think we can take our lessons from that and have a lot of hope for the future.”