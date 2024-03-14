Masonic curses expose children and descendants to the demonic: exorcist’s assistant

(LifeSiteNews) – This is the third part of an interview that LifeSiteNews conducted with Kyle Clement, assistant to well-known exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger, both of whom have extensive experience in exorcism and deliverance ministry. In this article, Clement explains the way in which the descendants of members of Freemasonry are exposed to the demonic through Masonic vows involving curses invoked upon one’s posterity.

The first part of this interview can be found here, and the second part here.

LSN: What are Masonic curses and how can they affect a generational line? How many generations is a curse ordinarily invoked upon? How are such curses commonly manifested?

Kyle Clement: Let’s start with this, the Ten Commandments of God. “I am the Lord thy God who brought thee out of the land of Egypt and out of the house of bondage. Thou shalt not have strange gods before me, thou shalt not make to thyself a graven thing, nor the likeness of anything that is in heaven above or in the earth beneath, nor of those things that are in the waters under the earth. Thou shalt not adore them, nor serve them. I am the Lord by God, mighty, jealous, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon their children unto the third and fourth generation of those that hate me, and showing mercy unto thousands of those that love me and keep my commandments.”

So there you have the formula, that the curse is present to the third and fourth generation from the man making the oath. What he does is, in various oaths, and in various incantations, and in various forms, whether in parody or with full knowledge, he pledges the demon access to his descendants to the third and fourth generation.

What that means is if you are within the third or fourth generation of an active Mason, you may be experiencing the effects of the Freemasonic curse.

Now, a couple of things. Number one is the demon that is there in that generational line is what we call a conscripted demon. He’s not a possessing demon. He’s conscripted. He’s there by the oath of the ancestor. He becomes active when the descendant affirms the curse.

So, one of the vows has to do with child sacrifice, meaning the giving of the descendant’s children to the purview of the demon, the pledging that they may have them. So this demon is latent in the generational line, in the bloodline, and as long as the family (or) the individuals are not pursuing holiness, giving themselves to God, either in matrimony or in holy orders, the demon is quiet.

The general principle is, if you’re headed to hell, you’re going to get no opposition from the demon. It’s only when you turn toward holiness. Then he will visit various physical maladies. One of the chief physical maladies is (in relation to) fruitfulness: the inability to conceive children. Interestingly enough, the demon will also take as affirmation of child sacrifice, of course, abortion, but also he will argue, not successfully, but he will argue that he may be present to you because of contraception.

This is a very significant issue, and liberation is one of the reasons that many cases hang up, and it’s one of the reasons that the Masonic curse is present to people modernly, through the use of contraception. But any of the affirmed curses are (from) activities, sins that would affirm the curse.

Another general observation that needs to be made is the curse is going to be most operative when one is a beneficiary of Lodge activity. Do you live in a house that is, was, bought with Lodge proceeds? Do you have an inheritance that was earned through the ill-gotten gains of Lodge association?

This is the problem. When the man has the prick of conscience — the Lodge member — and wants out, they have information on him with regard to moral depravity, mortal sin, as well as possible legal issues, because Freemasonry entraps the man through moral and doctrinal transgression. That’s a key point.

We have multiple cases, hundreds of cases, actually, over the years. For instance, a young man will enter the seminary. He’s a descendant of a Freemason with an active curse. When he enters the seminary, everything seems to be OK. The demon is fairly latent. Then as he nears the ordination to the transitional diaconate, the demon will begin to exert physical affliction. Now, the reason is, once he is ordained to the traditional diaconate, he’s set on a trajectory that will perfect itself in priesthood.

So he’s now designated, that flesh, that body, that man, is now designated as a sacrifice to God, as a priest of the Most High God. He’s now giving himself to God through the Church, through a formal mechanism. The same happens to women religious when they make their first vows. So, this is usually when the demon will manifest or make himself present.

It’s undiagnosable or mysterious medical maladies, often misdiagnosed as Lyme’s disease, black mold reaction, various allergies, et cetera. If the young man or young woman leaves the seminary or convent and they suddenly are better, then this is another indicator, because now they’ve changed. There are multiple stories about this that make the point. That’s usually how it works.

LSN: Are there particular kinds of sins that are associated with Masonic curses/activity? In the Masonic rituals, what sins are committed?

Clement: In the Masonic rituals, the sins that are committed are blasphemy and sacrilege. What are particular kinds of sins that are associated with a Masonic curse? Those again (are) child sacrifice, abortion, contraception, false witness. Those are the main ones that they’re looking at.

LSN: How are Masonic curses renounced and broken?

Clement: There is a formula both for those who are members of the Freemasonic Lodge and those who are descendants of the Freemasonic Lodge. Details can be found at www.montecristo.net. There are all those renunciation prayers that are found in Fr. Ripperger’s book, Deliverance Prayers for Use by the Laity, but there’s a little bit of instruction that one probably needs to find on the Monte Cristo website.

