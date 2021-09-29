Mass only for the vaccinated: Catholic Church in Malaysia bends to gov’t orders

The decision was announced in a note from Archbishop Julian Leow, restricting Mass attendance to the vaccinated, following the government’s mandate.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (LifeSiteNews) – In line with government policy, Malaysia’s Archbishop Julian Leow issued a directive forbidding Catholics from coming to Mass if they have not taken the COVID-19 injection, in a move described as “really disheartening.”

The order came via a chancery note dated September 28, laying out the plan for the resumption of the celebration of Mass which has been prohibited by the government since May 3. Under the various directives laid out by the archdiocese, the archbishop gave permission for public Mass to resume from October 9, but with numerous restrictions.

The archdiocese attested to LifeSiteNews that they were merely following government dictates in the gradual emergence from a national lockdown.

However, some Catholics in Malaysia told LifeSiteNews they were “utterly gutted and disgusted” by the archbishop’s statement, saying they “feel like lost sheep without a shepherd.”

Mass restricted to the vaccinated

“Full vaccination is required for all those who wish to attend public Masses in states under Phase 2 and Phase 3,” Leow wrote, promoting the abortion-tainted injections.

According to the note, “full vaccination” equates to having had two doses of either Pfizer’s, AstraZeneca’s, or Sinovac’s injection, along with a 14/day waiting period, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson or Cansino vaccine, along with a 28/day waiting period.

Malaysia is emerging from a national lockdown begun earlier this summer, moving from the most restrictive Phase 1 to Phase 4, though most states are in Phase 2 — which allows five fully vaccinated people or two unvaccinated people to meet. Much of society is limited to those who are vaccinated, including places of worship.

However, the 57-year-old prelate ordered even parish in the least restrictive Phase 4 “continue to admit only fully vaccinated individuals in the interim,” with some exception made for Confirmation candidates.

Further restrictions imposed on churches in the chancery note included their being at only one-third capacity “to allow adequate distancing.”

“Pre-registration” would also be used along with seat numbering, in order to conduct “contact tracing.” As part of the information necessary to attend church, Catholics must provide their “name, contact details, temperature reading, time of visit, places visited in the Church/chapel compound,” either via an app or on paper.

Confession is left to the “discretion” of the parish priest.

Church simply implementing state dictate

Archbishop Leow’s note, written on his behalf by the chancellor, Fr. Michal Chua, would appear to be in direct violation of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s (CDF) 2020 note on COVID injections, stating that they “must be voluntary.”

However, Chua told LifeSiteNews that the archbishop’s “pastoral recommendation” was not a mandate, and that the “requirement for vaccination as a prerequisite for admission to our churches is not imposed by the Catholic Church but part of nation wide government mandates.”

Stating that it would be an “offence” for the Church to allow an unvaccinated person inside, Chua acknowledged that “this is a serious form of discrimination and a curtailment of religious freedom, but the faithful are aware that these restrictions are imposed by the government in all sectors of public life in Malaysia.”

“We see in the current protocols that the government will eventually ease the requirement for vaccinations in the fourth and last phase,” Chua continued.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Urge U.S. Bishops to publicly excommunicate Joe Biden (and other pro-abortion politicians) Show Petition Text 31632 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition PETITION UPDATE (9/3/21) - Following the US Supreme Court's decision to allow Texas' Heartbeat Law to go into effect, Joe Biden made the announcement that he would initiate a "whole-of-government" response against the new pro-life statute which could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. This is yet another, outright confirmation of Biden's openly pro-abortion policies, policies which have the main objective of ensuring that women will continue to be able to kill their own children without impediment. This anti-life, anti-Catholic stance needs to be urgently addressed and condemned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. For the good of the Church, for the good of pre-born babies, for the good of the faithful, and, indeed, for his own good, Joe Biden needs to be publicly rebuked by the bishops and excommunicated until such time as he repents from his pro-abortion policies. Please continue to SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent. After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching. The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000 Thank you! _____________________________________________________________________________ "No man can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one, and love the other: or he will sustain the one, and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." - Matthew 6:24 In the lead-up to their meeting in mid-June, we call on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to exclude Joe Biden and other “Catholic” politicians (like, Nancy Pelosi) from Holy Communion over their public, obstinate, and scandalous promotion of abortion. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks the USCCB to act to stop the abuse of the reception of the Holy Eucharist by politicians who promote the murder of innocent pre-born babies. We know that making a decision to exclude public figures from Holy Communion is not easy. But, sometimes, this is the only way to make them understand the error of their ways, and to preserve the Church from serious scandal. Indeed, Canon Law (Canon 915) declares that those who persist in manifest, grave sin should not be admitted to Holy Communion. Beyond that, at this point, public excommunication appears as the only suitable response for Biden's obstinate, public and grave sin of promoting abortion. In doing so, we do not hold ourselves up as judges over Joe Biden's eternal soul, but we encourage the bishops to make known one of the consequences of public and obstinate support of abortion by our 'Catholic' politicians. The fact is, in terms of the manifest, grave sin of abortion, Joe Biden is as bad as he said he would be before the election. Therefore, it is cold comfort that the USCCB is only preparing to discuss this issue only now. But even now, if the USCCB publicly excommunicate Biden for his pro-abortion stance (as well as other pro-abortion politicians), the Conference could reclaim some of the moral authority which they lost by their largely silent assent to Biden's candidacy. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition, now. Since Joe Biden was sworn-in on the 20th of January, he has wasted no time in signing orders and bills which facilitate the destruction of unborn human life. In one executive order, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy prohibiting the federal government from spending taxpayer monies on abortion and the promotion of abortion.

Biden also signed (instead of vetoing) the COVID relief bill, which, for the first time in 44 years, contained funding for abortions in America, using taxpayer dollars.

Biden said that he wouldn't defend Hyde, and he hasn't. And, if he and the Democratic Party get their way, a lot more of the same regarding abortion is on the way. Strong action must be taken lest anyone, especially young people, be confused by the scandal of a "Catholic" in Biden's position aggressively promoting abortion, enabling the killing of innocent human beings. American rank-and-file Catholics don't want any more compromise and equivocation from the Bishops Conference on this "pre-eminent" life-and-death issue. We want clear action, not twenty more years of dithering and "dialoguing." 50 million babies have been lost to abortion in the U.S. since Roe! So, we will NOT accept any more lives lost as a result of dithering and "dialoguing." [**Please see "Notes" below about how it has been reported that some senior U.S. clerics are trying to prevent this discussion from even taking place.] And, we will especially NOT accept one life lost to abortion by politicians who claim the Catholic Faith, but who promote grave evil. God forbid! With all due respect to these bishops, they diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by not imposing public canonical penalties on a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church. The bishops are now at a crossroads and must choose either God or mammon. We call on them to choose God and choose Life! And we also continue to encourage those brave, true and good bishops who have done well to warn Amercian Catholics about the perils to the unborn and the Faith resulting from Biden's promotion of abortion! SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent. After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching. The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000 FOR MORE INFORMATION: Joe Biden: I support abortion ‘under any circumstance’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/joe-biden-i-support-abortion-under-any-circumstance Biden administration has opened the way for ‘abortion by mail on a massive scale’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-administration-unleashed-by ‘Catholic’ Biden marks Roe v. Wade anniversary with pledge to make abortion available for ‘everyone’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-biden-marks-roe-v-wade-anniversary-with-pledge-to-make-abortion-available-for-everyone BREAKING: DC archbishop affirms he will give Holy Communion to pro-abortion Joe Biden - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-dc-archbishop-affirms-he-will-give-holy-communion-to-pro-abortion-joe-biden Vatican puts brakes on US bishops confronting problem of pro-abortion Biden receiving Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vatican-puts-brakes-on-us-bishops-confronting-problem-of-pro-abortion-biden-receiving-holy-communion Abp. Aquila backs call for pro-abortion ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden to be denied Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-aquila-backs-call-for-pro-abortion-catholic-joe-biden-to-be-denied-holy-communion Cardinal Burke floats ‘excommunication’ for Biden over his ‘aggressive’ abortion promotion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-burke-floats-excommunication-for-biden-over-his-aggressive-promotion-of-abortion Biden’s HHS is lying about Title X to push abortion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/bidens-hhs-is-lying-about-title-x-to-push-abortion List of US bishops for and against denying Communion to pro-abortion politicians like Biden, Pelosi - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/list-of-us-bishops-for-and-against-denying-communion-to-pro-abortion-politicians-like-biden-pelosi Notes about USCCB's June Meeting: For nearly twenty years, the US bishops have been dithering about whether or not to excommunicate pro-abortion politicians by formally withholding Holy Communion from them. Their indecision on this gravely scandalous matter is a scandal in itself, but one of the biggest obstacles has been internal opposition from senior U.S. bishops. And, although the faces have changed in the last 20 years, their morally-and-intellectually-challenged arguments against excommunication have not changed. Liberal bishops of the USCCB say that excommunicating Biden (for example) would divide the Church, divide the bishops, and would politicize the reception of Holy Communion. Indeed, in the name of “unity,” it is reported that some senior U.S. clerics, including Cardinal Blase Cupich (Chicago), Cardinal Wilton Gregory (Washington, DC) and Cardinal O’Malley (Boston), have been working overtime to prevent any substantial discussion of so-called “Eucharist coherence” (that is, what qualifies as worthy reception of Holy Communion). It is also reported that at least 57 other American bishops allegedly joined these Cardinals in a recent letter to the Head of the Bishops Conference, Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, to try to pressure him to drop the planned discussion at the full meeting of bishops in June. And now, even the Vatican is getting involved, with the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith suggesting that even more “dialogue” is needed. These same clerics may mistakenly believe that any attempt to suppress the objective connection between a politician’s promotion of abortion and his unworthy reception of Holy Communion will fool anyone. But, it will not. Rank-and-file Catholics are not stupid and can smell compromise a mile away, and we’ve had enough. With all due respect to the Cardinal, bishops, and the Vatican…those who fail to act diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by “dialoguing” with a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging the bishops Conference to take action at their June meeting to exclude pro-abortion Joe Biden and other abortion-promoting “Catholic” politicians from Holy Communion. ***Photo Credit: Claire Chretien / LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“We hope that by the time we arrive at this phase the dire situation in our country will improve to a point where it is safe to allow the unvaccinated and those ineligible for vaccination (children below the age of 12) to return to our churches and other sectors of life. In the meantime, our clergy have been instructed to find pastoral ways of providing for the spiritual needs of the faithful without flouting the government mandates, e.g. providing the sacrament of penance and holy communion outside of Mass.”

But in addition to seeming to reject the CDF’s stipulation for “voluntary” vaccines, Leow’s note runs afoul of advice from the U.S. National Catholic Bioethics Center, which described “coercive measures requiring persons” to take such a vaccine as “ethically unacceptable.”

“If a Catholic comes to an informed and sure judgment in conscience that he or she should not receive a vaccine, then the Catholic Church requires that the person follow this certain judgment of conscience and refuse the vaccine,” wrote the NCBC.

‘Not a single priest has stood up to object’

LifeSiteNews contacted two Catholics in Malaysia, who spoke of how they were “utterly gutted and disgusted” by the news.

Noting how the Catholic population is so small in the country, around 3%, they described how “the one place, our church, where we should find strength, comfort and receive Jesus, is choosing the same stance as the Malaysian government to deny non-vaccinated people entry anywhere, is really disheartening.”

“Not a single priest has stood up to object these SOPs since Day One,” LifeSite’s sources stated. “In fact, they’ve all been hiding behind these guidelines for two years now. We went for months last year without attending public mass, no Easter and Christmas last year either. And this year, we’ve been kept away since April after Easter. They only recently opened the church for drive-through Holy Communion, can you imagine the mockery!”

U.K. commentator and author Deacon Nick Donnelly accused Leow of “breaking one of the fundamental laws of the sacramental life of the Church … the right of the faithful to receive the sacraments provided they ‘are properly disposed, and are not prohibited by [canon] law from receiving them.’”

Stating that Leow was “using the Sacraments in an attempted act of coercion against the consciences of Catholics who recoil against receiving an abortion-tainted jab,” Donnelly said this “is breaking a fundamental moral law of the Church,” that “man ‘must not be forced to act contrary to his conscience. Nor must he be prevented from acting according to his conscience, especially in religious matters.’”

Baptism postponed, confirmation subject to COVID testing

The archbishop, appointed by Pope Francis in 2014, also ordered that infant baptisms and first Holy Communions be “suspended until further notice,” due to the “higher risks posed to infants and children below the age of 12 years with the emergence of variants and the ineligibility of this category to receive vaccination.” The only exception made to this dictate was allowing baptism in the case of emergency.

Confirmation is one of the few sacraments mentioned which is not limited to the vaccinated, as the faithful can take a COVID-19 test “48 hours before their Confirmation.” If confessions are offered more than 24 hours separate from confirmation, then the archbishop asked people to take two tests.

Aside from those who are to be confirmed, the archdiocesan note states that all others in the church “should be fully vaccinated.”

Leow directed that “parishes should ensure that only those who have tested negative for COVID 19 are allowed to come for confession/confirmation.” It is unclear whether the direction for negative test results for confession is related just to pre-confirmation confession, or confession generally.

Access to sacraments ‘one of those sacrifices to be made’

“Vaccination is proving to be the best way to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and its variants, which are on the rise and threaten to overwhelm the hospital system, seriously impacting the level of care medical professionals can provide to the ill and the vulnerable in our country,” added the archbishop, defending his directives. “The Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur continues to do its utmost to protect both the physical and spiritual needs of its faithful.”

Provision for the unvaccinated could be reduced to drive-through reception of Holy Communion, according to a prior chancery note issued August 31.

Additionally, Leow noted that the Archdiocese understood “the need to make sacrifices to protect the common good, and to be prudent in slowing the spread of the virus,” seeming to note access to the sacraments as one of those sacrifices to be made.

Furthering this contrast of the sacraments with apparent “safety” from infection, the archdiocesan COVID-19 webpage noted, “The worship of God and the celebration of the sacraments are the paramount activities of the Church. We must, however, balance this priority with the safety that must be accorded to our members. One cannot be promoted at the expense of the other.”

Malaysia, a country of 32 million people, has seen under 26,000 deaths with COVID-19 since March 2020.

For respectful communications:

Archbishop Julian Leow

Cardijn House

528 Jalan Bukit Nanas

50250 Kuala Lumpur

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +603 2078 8828



RELATED

On the moral illicitness of the use of vaccines made from cells derived from aborted human fetuses

Share











