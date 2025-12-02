Massachusetts Democrats propose ‘transgender commission’ to push gender ideology throughout state

A bill introduced by Democratic Massachusetts lawmakers would create a commission of ‘transgender persons’ and activists to ensure the LGBT agenda is carried out in all sectors of public life.

BOSTON (LifeSiteNews) — Liberal lawmakers in Massachusetts want to establish an independent agency that would ensure LGBT ideology is promoted across the state in perpetuity.

On November 24, “An Act Establishing a Commission on the Status of Transgender People” was introduced in both chambers of the Massachusetts legislature.

An original draft was filed earlier this year by Democratic state Senators Patricia Jehlen, Joanne Comerford, Jamie Eldrige and by Dem. state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.

The bill innocuously states that its goal is “the improvement of the status of [so-called] transgender people in society.” In reality, the commission would serve as a de-facto clearinghouse that ensures the LGBT agenda is carried out in all sectors of public life.

Among other things, the commission would have the ability to receive funding from outside parties, recommend policy changes, and deepen ties between the state and LGBT interest groups.

The commission would be comprised of 21 persons, 11 of whom would be “transgender persons” of various ages — two between the ages of 18 and 24 — while the remaining 10 would be selected by pro-LGBT groups in the state across various industries, including healthcare, housing, prison, and the like. Members would serve on a rotating, multi-year basis. The bill notably does not make reference to religious liberty exemptions.

The Bay State has only grown increasingly aggressive in enforcing leftist ideology in recent years. CBS News reported that Lydia and Heath Marvin, who currently have three teens and have fostered eight children under age four since 2020, lost their license in April when they refused to sign the state’s “LGBTQIA+ Non-Discrimination Policy,” which requires foster families to “affirm [so-called] LGBTQIA+ children placed in their care.” The couple appealed the judgment but were denied.

Meanwhile, a liberal activist judge blocked a Massachusetts town from putting up statues of St. Michael the Archangel and St. Florian outside a new public safety building, following a lawsuit from the ACLU of Massachusetts.

In August, the state’s Democrat Gov. Maura Healey signed an updated “shield law” to make it harder for out-of-state law enforcement to stop Massachusetts medical professionals from acting across state lines to help other states’ residents get around restrictions on abortion and “gender transitions.”

According to training materials obtained by The Daily Wire earlier this year, the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) listed parental rights group Moms for Liberty as a “hate group” along with the Marxist extremist group Antifa and neo-Nazi organizations.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children who suffer from gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide.

