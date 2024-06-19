Massachusetts launches $1 million campaign to attack pro-life pregnancy centers, promote abortion

Massachusetts is spending $1 million in taxpayer money to smear pro-life pregnancy centers for refusing to offer abortions, even though the centers provided more than $350 million worth of goods and services nationwide in 2022.

BOSTON (LifeSiteNews) — The state of Massachusetts has launched a first-in-the-nation public campaign attacking pro-life pregnancy centers, directing women instead to abortion mills to kill their unborn children.

One campaign video ad features young women reacting with expressions of disgust at the claims that pro-life pregnancy centers put women’s “health at risk” and “mislead” pregnant women about their “options,” i.e., abortion, and links to a Massachusetts webpage instructing women to “avoid anti-abortion centers (AACs).”

The page includes a link to a directory of abortion facilities, despite the fact that the ad targets both women who want abortions and women who want actual pregnancy care.

The ads posted to social media, radio, billboards, and transit are the fruits of a partnership between the state Department of Public Health and the pro-abortion activist group Reproductive Equity Now Foundation, funded through a “$1 million investment that the Massachusetts legislature passed as part of its FY2023 supplemental budget,” the campaign announcement states. Massachusetts’ legislature is controlled by Democrats.

The campaign press release notes that in Massachusetts, pro-life pregnancy centers outnumber abortion facilities “by more than two to one.”

Massachusetts Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein, an LGBT activist who founded Massachusetts General Hospital’s transgender program, claimed pro-life pregnancy centers pose a “significant risk” to women’s health and “well-being,” without elaborating how, and vowed to “push back as hard as possible” against them.

However, beyond the fact that they help save babies’ lives, pro-life pregnancy centers generally win glowing reviews. The centers are known for caring and friendly staff, as well as for providing often free resources and services to mothers, such as ultrasounds, abortion pill reversal, parent education, child care, baby products including diapers, clothing, and cribs, and much more.

This is testified to by Lisa Bourne, who is the managing editor for Pregnancy Help News, a news site for Heartbeat International, the largest network of pregnancy help organizations in the U.S. and globally. Bourne said the Massachusetts pro-abortion campaign is “disconnected from the reality of pregnancy help.”

“Pregnancy help organizations… provide a safe place for women to talk about their options and provide valuable resources at no cost,” Bourne told LifeSiteNews, pointing out that they save communities “multi-millions of dollars due to the goods and services they provide.” In 2022 alone, they “delivered more than $350 million” worth of these goods and services, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Bourne also highlighted the fact that “women facing unplanned pregnancy who have had contact with a pregnancy help center overwhelmingly give the centers high marks for their service,” citing the fact that “in over 16 million client sessions conducted in 2022, 97% self-reported a positive experience.”

“The reality is that pregnancy help centers both improve and save lives,” she concluded.

Pregnancy Resource Centers have come under increasing attack by the abortion industry and its allies, including through a recently organized ​​“Reproductive Rights Working Group” dedicated to promoting abortion and attacking pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), formed by Democrat attorneys general (AGs) from 17 states.

These efforts to encourage abortions are particularly remarkable since the U.S. birth rate hit a record low last year of 1.62 births per woman, well below replacement level and part of a worldwide trend of declining birth rates that have been shown to stem from rising childlessness. Commentators such as Elon Musk have warned that if global birth rates continue to decline at their current projected rates, “human civilization will end.”

Massachusetts is currently led by radical leftist Democrat Governor Maura Healy, the first lesbian governor in the United States. In her previous role as attorney general of the state, she defended “buffer zone” laws suppressing peaceful pro-life speech and prayer outside abortion centers, supported the codification of legal abortion in state law, and defended mandatory contraception coverage.

