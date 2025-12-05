Massive Hindu idol bigger than Statue of Liberty to be installed in North Carolina

If completed, the statue will break a record as the largest in the United States.

(LifeSiteNews) — Plans are underway to build and install a massive 155-foot statue of a Hindu god in North Carolina that, once erected, would be the tallest statue in the United States.

The outlet Indian Eagle recently announced plans in Moncure, North Carolina, about 30 minutes southwest of Raleigh, to build the world’s largest statue of Lord Murugan, a warrior god of Hinduism. The statue will be part of the Carolina Murugan Temple Campus, for which 130 acres of land were purchased in 2019.

🚨HOLY CRAP!!! Hindus in North Carolina have acquired over 130 acres of residential land and are CURRENTLY building a MASSIVE temple with plans for a 155-foot statue of Lord Murugan, the Hindu god of war. The statue will be taller than the Statue of Liberty… WHAT?!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2FtYNgClmB — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 1, 2025



The statue will break a record as the largest in the United States, not including a pedestal. The Lord Murugan sculpture just surpasses the Statue of Liberty, which stands 151 feet tall, not including its also massive 154-foot base. Lord Murugan will have only a 35-foot pedestal.

The site plan received approval in late 2018 and now has its design completed and submitted to Chatham County. A Boomi Poojai ritual to honor the Mother Earth goddess was performed on the site in May 2021.

It will be the latest of a batch of Hindu sculptures erected in the U.S. that have recently included an 87-foot Tower of Unity and Prosperity inaugurated in 2022 in the nearby town of Cary on the outskirts of Raleigh and a 90-foot-tall statue of the monkey-headed Hindu god Lord Hanuman installed in 2024 on the outskirts of Houston, Texas.

While Hindus remain a small religious minority in the U.S. — only about 1 percent — its adherents are rapidly growing in the U.S. as are the number of Hindu temples. In 2023, it was reported that the number of Hindus in the U.S. had doubled over the last 15 years, and that the number of Hindu temples increased from 435 to about 1,000 in 20 years.

Both the Old Testament and New Testament Scriptures affirm that the “gods” of pagans are in fact demons:

“For all the gods of the Gentiles are devils: but the Lord made the heavens.” (Psalm 95:5)

“They stirred him to jealousy with strange gods; with abominations they provoked him to anger. They sacrificed to demons that were no gods, to gods they had never known.” (Deut 32:16-17)

“What then? Do I say, that what is offered in sacrifice to idols, is any thing? Or, that the idol is any thing? But the things which the heathens sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God. And I would not that you should be made partakers with devils.” (1 Cor 10:19-20)

Paying homage to a false god such as Lord Murugan is therefore both a grave offense to the one true God as idolatry, and a spiritually dangerous practice. Famous exorcist and theologian Father Chad Ripperger has testified that even the Hindu practice of yoga, by representing Eastern deities with the body, can act as a gateway to possession.

Fr. Ripperger knows two women who became possessed through the practice of yoga, and people were already possessed and attracted more demons through yoga. This is especially significant considering that yoga is currently immensely popular in the U.S. among people of all faith practices.

