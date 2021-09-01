MASSIVE: PCR testing is a ‘criminal offence’ under Canadian law, expert lawyer says

'It is a criminal offence punishable by fine, and a maximum of five years in jail, for anyone to conduct a DNA or RNA test to determine whether or not, that person is susceptible to transmitting a disease,' Rocco Galati says.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – On Thursday August 26, constitutional rights lawyer Rocco Galati revealed that the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests being used to identify individuals with COVID-19 are illegal to require and/or administer per Canadian law.

Galati, the head lawyer in a constitutional lawsuit against the government for “unlawful” COVID-19 measures, stated in a press conference about the suit that PCR testing is a violation of the Genetic Non-Discrimination Act which was enshrined into federal law in 2017.

At the time of the act’s passing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government “opposed it, not just opposed it, opposed to the umpteenth degree,” said Galati.

The law states, “genetic test [in this act] means a test that analyzes DNA, RNA or chromosomes for purposes such as the prediction of disease or vertical transmission risks, or monitoring, diagnosis or prognosis.”

According to the U.S. Food & Drug and Food Administration’s (FDA) definition of a PCR test, “the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) converts any virus RNA in your sample into DNA and ‘amplifies’ it by making millions of copies of the DNA which the molecular test can then detect.” Therefore, PCR tests are genetic tests under Canadian law.

In regards to genetic tests and their use under the law, the Genetic Non-Discrimination Act, under the heading “Prohibitions” states:

Genetic test 3 (1) It is prohibited for any person to require an individual to undergo a genetic test as a condition of (a) providing goods or services to that individual; (b) entering into or continuing a contract or agreement with that individual; or (c) offering or continuing specific terms or conditions in a contract or agreement with that individual.

Refusal to undergo genetic test (2) It is prohibited for any person to refuse to engage in an activity described in any of paragraphs (1)(a) to (c) in respect of an individual on the grounds that the individual has refused to undergo a genetic test. Disclosure of results 4 (1) It is prohibited for any person to require an individual to disclose the results of a genetic test as a condition of engaging in an activity described in any of paragraphs 3(1)(a) to (c). Refusal to disclose results

(2) It is prohibited for any person to refuse to engage in an activity described in any of paragraphs 3(1)(a) to (c) in respect of an individual on the grounds that the individual has refused to disclose the results of a genetic test.

In reference to the act, “it is a criminal offence punishable by fine, and a maximum of five years in jail, for anyone to conduct a DNA or RNA test to determine whether or not, that person is susceptible to transmitting a disease,” stated Galati.

“Well, isn’t that the PCR test? Isn’t it all the tests they’re conducting for COVID?” he asked rhetorically.

As of now, the Canadian government is still requiring people to quarantine and isolate based on the results of these illegal genetic tests. Many other governmental institutions, as well as private-sector employers and businesses, have also been illegally employing these tests.

Additionally, the government has been using the results of these tests as their stated reason for enacting COVID-19 pandemic measures such as lockdowns – all of which, according to Galati, is illegal.

“We’re going to do our best now to start to lay private informations [sic] – ‘laying a private information’ is a legal term for formally filing a criminal report – against all individuals, who are demanding, insisting, and/or administering these tests,” explained Galati.

“It’s a criminal offence, because they [the test] don’t show anything, and that aggravates the criminality of it” he added.

In regards to Trudeau and his government’s opposition to the act passing in 2017, Galati told the press, “the act nonetheless passed, and once it passed, the Attorney General of Canada and the Government of Canada, went to court to challenge the very same act promulgated by the parliament.”

According to Galati, the Trudeau government challenged the act, which provides criminal liability, because they felt it was “not proper criminal legislation,” but the Supreme Court disagreed and upheld the act.

Galati currently has a “Notice of Liability” document on the Action4Canada website, which each Canadian can download and fill out to serve to anyone who has forced these genetic tests on them.

“Protect you and your families guaranteed inalienable right to bodily autonomy by signing and serving the following Notice of Liability to anyone attempting to force Covid testing,” the site reads. “No…to forced medical procedures. This is a violation of your rights.”

