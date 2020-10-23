Massive prayer rally in DC set for hours before Amy Coney Barrett final confirmation vote

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Thousands of Christians are expected to descend on the nation’s capital this Sunday for a 4 p.m. ET prayer rally on the National Mall, just hours before the Senate is scheduled to vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

While the event, “Let Us Worship,” was planned weeks ago, its serendipitous timing is seen by its leader, Sean Feucht, as guided by God’s hand.

“YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!” declared Feucht on Twitter earlier this week, referring to an article announcing the Senate vote to occur on Monday.

“Only God could have ordained Let Us Worship on the National Mall the night before this vote!”

“This is NOT a concert. This is NOT just another nice event,” emphasized Feucht in an Instagram post. “This is a moment where we partner with Heaven to change the future of our nation!”

Feucht, who is already in town for the event, posted a video invitation from the White House urging Christians to come to D.C. on Sunday.

“We are praying today for a spirit of revival, for a spirit of awakening across America,” explained Feucht.

The giant prayer gathering “is going to be an historic moment for the future of our nation,” promised Feucht.

Feucht, a missionary, artist, speaker, author, activist, and founder of LetUsWorship.us, has organized other large worship rallies across America in recent months, focusing on the nation’s most troubled cities.

Amid the ongoing heavy-handed lockdowns in many states and local jurisdictions, cutting Christians off from worship and fellowship, the Let Us Worship movement has led the plea to end the damaging tyrannical measures imposed by political leaders.

“Something is happening in America, and it should sound the alarm for every confessing Christian,” wrote Feucht at The Federalist last month. “Simply put, hostile efforts in many cities now threaten to suppress the First Amendment rights of all people to exercise our faith freely. In unprecedented acts of government-authorized injustice, Christians are being told they cannot gather for worship, they cannot sing songs of praise, and they cannot observe church ordinances.”

“While followers of Jesus are being told we cannot worship in public spaces, violent paid rioters are taking over our streets and being given license to occupy and destroy entire sections of our cities,” said Feucht. “Churches are being covered in graffiti and even burned while civic leaders call for defunding the police. Never did I dream that this would happen, and never have I been more determined to do something about it.”

He continued:

All across America, however, Christians are rising up. In recent weeks, thousands upon thousands have gathered and marched to assert their God-given freedoms. I’ve stood before them, armed with only a copy of the Bible and a simple guitar. People have asked me why we are holding these “worship protests” across the country, and the answer is simple: God is moving, and our nation needs it now more than ever in my lifetime.

Secular forces, including popular media outlets and social media titans, have attempted to stop the movement dead in its tracks by issuing dire-sounding warnings that the large prayer gatherings serve as coronavirus superspreader events.

The fear mongering ignores the fact that Franklin Graham’s September 26 Prayer March, which brought 75,000 together in close quarters on the National Mall to pray for and repent on behalf of the nation, failed to produce an uptick in China virus cases.

Feucht and his family have also been threatened as a result of the reckless negative reporting about the Let Us Worship movement.

“Thanks to the crazy hit piece articles published by the Daily Beast, Drudge Report and many others, the death threats against my family and I have only increased leading up to Washington D.C.,” claimed Feucht in a recent, widely circulated Facebook posting.

“Thank you for praying and for standing with us in this hour!” said Feucht. “What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?’”