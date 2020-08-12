Massive support for petition demanding US drug regulator stop opposing hydroxychloroquine

PETITION: Tell the FDA to reverse its opposition to Hydroxychloroquine and help save lives Sign petition here.

August 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — There is a growing number of independent, well respected, and non–politically motivated medical experts who say hydroxychloroquine is a safe and helpful antidote to the coronavirus.

So why is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopping something that appears to be an all-around net-positive drug? Why is it that the FDA always seems to be inherently opposed to medical freedom and what establishment voices consider “alternative” treatments?

It’s not conspiratorial to suspect that companies that stand to make tens of billions of dollars in profits from the sale of COVID-19 vaccines would want to bury a cheap, safe, and widely available treatment for the virus.

Pharmaceutical companies spend millions of dollars lobbying Congress and the White House every election cycle. We’re seeing this play out right now with the way the coronavirus vaccine is being touted by the likes of Bill and Melinda Gates. Others are saying a vaccine should be mandatory for all Americans going forward.

Since being published less than two weeks ago, LifeSite’s petition calling on the FDA to reverse its opposition to hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19 has garnered over 20,000 signatures.

This cheap, cost-effective, anti-malaria drug has long been touted as a safe treatment to the Chinese coronavirus by many medical professionals, most especially by the now social media–censored America’s Frontline Doctors group.

This truth-telling organization gathered at its “White Coat Summit” in Washington, D.C. last month, but Google, Facebook, and YouTube effectively erased their viral videos from the internet within hours. LifeSite published a petition calling on these tech tyrants to reinstate the Frontline Doctors’ videos, but so far, Big Tech has not listened to our demands. If you want to join the chorus of 80,000 people who have already added their names to that letter, click here.

In the end, it doesn’t matter if the motivation behind the FDA’s opposition to hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure for COVID-19 is based on partisan politics, the influence of pharmaceuticals, or just bad science. What matters is that Americans and people around the world are dying unnecessarily, and we need to correct this terrible decision immediately.

Please SIGN our petition demanding that the FDA stop its politically motivated, anti-scientific opposition to hydroxychloroquine. Add your name to the petition by clicking here.

As we saw by the grotesque censorship of the Frontline Doctors’ “White Coat Summit” last week, Big Tech has swallowed the political lie, hook, line, and sinker and is now in a full-blown virtue-signaling campaign of censorship against hydroxychloroquine.

Please sign our petition right now. It will be delivered to the Food and Drug Administration and President Trump at the White House as soon as possible. There is no time to waste!