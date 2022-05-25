Mastercard launches biometric checkout program with facial, fingerprint recognition

Biometric identification methods could cement the exclusion of certain individuals, such as the unjabbed, from access to goods and services.

(LifeSiteNews) — Mastercard announced last week the global launch of a “Biometric Checkout Program” by which consumers can pay with a “quick smile” or wave of the hand.

Facial and fingerprint recognition, which are already used to “unlock” cell phones, are included in the standards of the first-of-its-kind checkout program, which Mastercard said will be adhered to by banks, merchants, and tech providers.

The Biometric Checkout Program is being touted by Mastercard as a faster, more secure, and more hygienic method of payment, to be used at “stores of all sizes, from major retailers to mom-and-pop shops.”

“No more fumbling for your phone or hunting for your wallet when you have your hands full,” the announcement press release proclaimed. The release explained that once a consumer has enrolled “into their biometric checkout services, in store or at home, through a merchant or identity provider app,” all they need to do at checkout is “smile into a camera or wave their hand over a reader to pay.”

Mastercard also shared that the payment system “can be integrated with loyalty programs and personalized recommendations to help consumers find products they might be interested in based on previous purchases.”

The pilot program was launched last week, together with one of Mastercard’s program partners, Payface, to use the checkout technology in five St. Marche supermarkets in São Paulo, Brazil. “Future pilots are being planned for roll-out in the Middle East and Asia,” the press release added.

President of Mastercard’s Cyber & Intelligence business, Ajay Bhalla, lauded the program as a way to heighten the security of transactions, which are often plagued by cases of stolen identity.

“The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work, and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security,” said Bhalla. “Our goal with this new program is to make shopping a great experience for consumers and merchants alike, providing the best of both security and convenience.”

Biometric data has been increasingly incorporated into ID verification across the world over the past decade in particular. As far back as 2009, India began a project to give every citizen a digital ID including fingerprint or iris scans, and in 2010, Mastercard was already working with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide a “biometric authentication of transaction payments.”

The pace of digital ID development and implementation has only been accelerating since the COVID-19 outbreak. The European Union has already begun implementation of a digital ID wallet to store biometric data like facial recognition and fingerprints, acting as the gateway to a wide range of services like opening a bank account, applying to a university, renting a car, and checking into a hotel.

While an identification method as airtight as biometrics could be used to circumvent identity theft, it could also cement the exclusion of certain individuals, such as the unjabbed, from access to goods and services.

Under the pretext of protection from COVID-19, people without COVID passports, which typically require “vaccination” or a negative COVID-19 test, have been denied entry to public venues such as restaurants and even supermarkets over the past two years. Last year, a 100-year-old woman in Chile was denied entry to a supermarket to buy her lunch food because she did not have the necessary health pass.

Some have also warned that a Chinese-style social credit system could easily be implemented via such digital IDs. China expert Reggie Littlejohn, co-founder of StopVaxPassports.org, has warned that in addition to “vaccination” status, “the rest of the functionality of the Chinese Social Credit System can be integrated into the ‘Vaccine Passport’ system in a matter of minutes or hours.”

