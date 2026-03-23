Matt Gaspers says Pachamama photos confirm Pope Leo is ‘Francis II’

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic commentator and podcaster Matt Gaspers has said that the unearthed photos of Pope Leo’s Pachamama scandal show that the current Roman Pontiff is “Francis II.”

Gaspers, formerly editor at Catholic Family News, reacted to LifeSiteNews’ exclusive report regarding Pope Leo XIV’s participation in a pagan Pachamama ritual. The photos, unearthed by LifeSiteNews, show Leo (then Father Robert Francis Prevost) participating in the ritual in 1995.

Father Charles Murr, who broke the story on Faith & Reason last week, commented on the revelation: “The man who is now Leo XIV was documented kneeling in a pagan earth goddess ritual in an official gathering of his own religious order. The implications for the direction of the Church under this pontificate are profound.”

READ: UNEARTHED: 1995 photo shows Pope Leo XIV participating in Pachamama ritual

Commenting thereafter, Gaspers wrote on X: “Honestly, I’m not surprised. I’ve been expressing concerns about Pope Leo XIV since the third day of his pontificate.”

He cited interviews with Catholic commentator Ryan Grant and journalist Michael Haynes, in which grave concern about Leo as Pope were expressed shortly after his election to the papacy.

“And now, just today, Pope Leo released a message in honor of the tenth anniversary of Amoris Laetitia in which he calls that infamous document ‘a luminous message of hope regarding conjugal love and family life’ … In spite of the fact that [the document] contains many objective errors and even heresies.” Gaspers noted

“In sum, it should be clear to everyone by now that Pope Leo XIV is, in reality, Francis II – with better manners and aesthetics, it seems, but Francis II nonetheless,” he stated.

“For my part, I will continue to pray for him daily – that God will give him the graces he needs, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, to renounce and condemn errors with true paternal charity, to repent of sins with true humility, and to clearly profess and teach the holy Catholic faith, which is his solemn duty and glorious privilege,” Gaspers concluded.

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