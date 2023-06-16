Matt Walsh exposes Fox News for pushing LGBT propaganda, explicit sexual content on employees

Fox News tracked employees with AI and encouraged them to donate to the Trevor Project, an LGBT activist group that 'hosts a sexually explicit chat room that connects children as young as 13 years old with 'LGBT' adults,' Matt Walsh revealed.

(LifeSiteNews) — Fox News is promoting LGBT propaganda and ideology to its employees, including the sterilization of homeless “transgender” youth, according to internal documents revealed by Catholic commentator and Daily Wire host Matt Walsh.

The documents also showed that Fox used an AI-powered tool to monitor how well employees practice the “woke” principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Walsh reported on June 15 that he has obtained the internal documents from employees at Fox News in a Twitter thread.

🧵1/ BREAKING: We’ve obtained internal docs from @FoxNews employees. Fox Corp is celebrating Pride by encouraging employees to read about “glory holes,” supporting a group that gives sterilizing hormones to homeless youth, & deployed woke AI to monitor everyone. EXPLICIT CONTENT: — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023



“The documents we’re about to show you were produced by Fox Corp, which is the parent company of Fox News,” Walsh wrote. “These materials are presented to Fox News employees when they log into their employee portal.”

According to screenshots provided by Walsh, Fox News is encouraging employees to donate to pro-LGBT activist organizations such as Ali Forney Center, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and the Trevor Project, an LGBT pressure group that targets children.

The Trevor Project has been shown to provide gender-confused teenagers with “information” about “gender transitioning,” including mutilating their bodies through surgeries, in addition to connecting minors with “LGBT adults.”

“The Trevor Project, which Fox says is devoted to helping ‘LGBTQ young people,’ hosts a sexually explicit chat room that connects children as young as 13 years old with ‘LGBT’ adults,” Walsh wrote on Twitter.

“The Ali Forney Center, which Fox praises for rescuing ‘homeless LGBT youth,’ appears to admit (on Twitter and its website) that it injects these homeless young people with cross-sex hormones, which are known to cause sterilization,” Walsh continued.

READ: Transgender hormones linked to ‘substantially’ higher risk of heart attack, stroke: study

In screenshots provided by the Daily Wire host, the Ali Forney Center stated on Twitter that it “provide[s] life-saving [sic] services like hormone replacement therapy for our young people.” The organization also states that it provides “hormone replacement therapy” (HRT) on the group’s website.

“The Los Angeles LGBT Center, which Fox calls ‘unstoppable,’ has posted a video of a mother ‘surprising’ her ‘trans daughter’ with the child’s first dose of hormones. YouTube removed the footage for terms of service violations, but a screenshot is still on Twitter,” Walsh stated.

Fox News furthermore recommended books written by LGBT activists to its employees, which included graphic descriptions of homosexual practices.

The Fox Corporation also promoted LGBT propaganda books for children, including a book in which a character “comes out” as a unicorn “presumably symbolizing coming out as gay or transgender.”

READ: Fox News’ policies allow gender ‘transitioning,’ use of opposite-sex bathrooms: report

Fox used AI surveillance to track employees’ commitment to woke ideology

Walsh reported that “last year, Fox experimented with a solution to monitor employees’ commitment to DEI [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion].”

The AI-powered program called Eskalera “tracks employees’ commitment to the cult of DEI,” Walsh wrote.

“Fox leadership told employees to sign up for Eskalera so that the AI could help them ‘engage in activities that will deepen’ their ‘understanding of identity’ and ‘explore more nuanced D&I concepts,’” he said.

The AI system extracts data from “various sources, including the email and payroll systems” to generate a “peer comfort index” and “diversity index,” based on factors like how often employees engage in so-called “micro-affirmations.”

Eskalera calculates an “attrition cost” that a division of a company could suffer if it does not promote DEI, which can in turn influence personnel decisions.

The influence of BlackRock, Vanguard, and ESG scores

“Do the executives and owners just not know what’s happening in their company?” Walsh asked. “Are they trying to comply with some onerous New York State Law? Do they not care? Do they actually support this nonsense?”

“Or maybe Fox leadership isn’t concerned with how the audience feels because they’re not really beholden to those viewers at all,” the Daily Wire host wrote, pointing out that some of Fox Corp’s largest shareholders are left-wing, ESG-pushing asset managers like BlackRock and Vanguard.

“These massive funds consolidate the wealth of millions of Americans, and then use their combined voting power to pursue a radical agenda most of those Americans oppose,” Walsh said.

READ: Everything you need to know about BlackRock, the company that owns the world

BlackRock has recently increased its holding in Fox Corporation to 15.1% of the company’s shares, leading some to speculate that BlackRock had its hand in the firing of the conservative, anti-establishment star Tucker Carlson, who had criticized BlackRock and other investment giants in the past.

BlackRock and Vanguard are known for pushing the “woke” agenda onto corporations, with ESG (environmental, social, and governance) scores and the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which rates companies’ commitment to “LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.”

Author and speaker James Lindsay commented on Walsh’s Fox News revelations, saying that “ESG/CEI likely is behind both this and Tucker’s removal at FOX. Fox is now openly known to be part of the ESG cartel.”

Lindsay included a screenshot of a news release from Fox Corporation which proudly states that the company was “[r]ecognized with Highest Rating in 2022 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index” and that Fox “remain[s] committed to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion.”

READ: Author brilliantly explains how ‘woke’ ideology came from Marxism in viral speech

