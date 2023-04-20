Matt Walsh quits YouTube over its demand he use trans pronouns

The Catholic Daily Wire host claimed that this was a targeted attack against his channel by high-level YouTube executives.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic Daily Wire host Matt Walsh announced that his daily show will not be uploaded to YouTube anymore because the platform threatened to ban his channel if he refused to use preferred “gender pronouns.”

During a speech at the University of Iowa on Tuesday, Walsh said that YouTube had demonetized his channel and threatened to remove it if he did not use the preferred pronouns of people who suffer from gender confusion.

“We received word from YouTube that I had committed a series of alleged violations of their terms of service and also of their ad partnership guidelines, which will now lead to my demonetization and potentially being banished forever from the platform,” the show host recalled.

“[YouTube’s] ploy is to be intentionally vague about their guidelines,” he continued. “They’ll tell you violated something, but they won’t tell you exactly what it was or how that thing violates the guideline because they want to afford themselves the latitude to demonetize and deplatform you whenever they feel like it.”

“And that’s really what’s going on here, of course, they just selected me and they said, ‘Well, it’s your turn and we are going to look for a reason.’”

READ: Prominent Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh gets hacked, vows ‘consequences’

Walsh said that YouTube cited three instances in his videos concerning the gender pronouns of “trans influencer” Dylan Mulvaney, who was the star in some highly controversial ad campaigns, including for the beer brand Bud Light.

“YouTube decided that I’m not allowed to use biologically accurate language when discussing Dylan or presumably any other trans-identified person,” he stated.

Walsh also claimed that this was a targeted attack against his channel by high-level YouTube executives.

“It doesn’t seem that other channels are being held to that standard right now,” the Daily Wire star said. “We were told by sources at YouTube that this decision to target our channel had come from the highest level of the company. And they are looking for something, a reason to take us out.”

— Article continues below Petition — VICTORY: Elon Musk labels the CBC as 'Government-funded Media' on Twitter! Show Petition Text 3284 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition UPDATE (04/18/2023): The CBC — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation — is reeling after Elon Musk finally applied the 'Government-funded Media' label to its Twitter page on Sunday in a welcome victory for people like you who used LifePetitions.com to call for this transparency. The CBC, which receives about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, lashed out at the move yesterday, announcing it would 'pause' its use of Twitter and insisting that the government provides less than 70% of its funding. Elon Musk has wryly inserted “69%” beside the “Government-funded Media” Twitter label in response. Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label pic.twitter.com/lU1EWf76Zu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

The broadcaster denys that the Canadian government wields any influence over its editorial decisions, but this claim may have been undermined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarkably swift and public defense of the CBC in the wake of Twitter's decision. Trudeau claimed yesterday that the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre was trying to “attack a foundational Canadian institution” when, like you, he petitioned Elon Musk to label the CBC appropriately.



The Prime Minister appeared inconsolable yesterday, which speaks volumes for how useful the CBC was and is to his office.



Thank you for taking part in this LifePetition to Elon Musk - this victory shows once again that people-power matters. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Elon Musk is taking unprecedented steps for free-speech advocates by exposing state-sponsored media for their lies and agendas — including the BBC and NPR. The time is NOW while the trend is hot to ask that Elon Musk also label Canada’s CBC for what it is: state-sponsored media and a propaganda machine of the radical left. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre this week informed Musk that the public broadcaster receives the “vast majority of its funding” from the federal government.



CBC/Radio Canada received a whopping $1.24 billion in government funding in 2021-2022. Now that Elon Musk is taking massive swings at the leftist mainstream media outlets like BBC and NPR it is time for Canadians to remind him of what's happening up here. In fact, Musk just DESTROYED a BBC reporter live on air in a widely televised “Twitter Spaces” interview. Will Elon Musk also take aim at the CBC? WE MUST LET HIM KNOW THAT THE CBC IS A CORRUPT STATE-SPONSORED ARM OF THE ANTI-FREEDOM TRUDEAU GOVERNMENT. War has been waged by Elon Musk against the mainstream media — we cannot let Canada’s biggest propaganda machine operate unnoticed! Look at just some of the headlines in these agenda pieces proudly published by the CBC: CLIMATE ALARMISM: “Researchers need help to determine which birds are most at risk from climate change.” PRO LGBT AGENDA: “These kids' books depicting 'joyful, queer stories' are being censored in Hungary and Russia.” PRO TRANSGENDER AGENDA: “Two-spirit, trans, non-binary, gender diverse people face 'exceptional barriers to overcome': Manitoba artist” ANTI-FREEDOM: “Conservative opposition to mandatory vaccinations is 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous,' says Trudeau.” PRO EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE: “Here’s a science-backed approach to timing your next dose.” AND SO MUCH MORE REPORTED BY LIFESITENEWS! Now is the time to act — tell Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, to EXPOSE the CBC for the pro-Trudeau agenda-carrying propaganda machine that it is. ***SIGN: TWITTER MUST LABEL THE CBC AS STATE-SPONSORED MEDIA NOW*** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Walsh explained that YouTube offered him an “off-ramp,” to allow him to stay on the platform if he started using the preferred gender pronouns.

“If I simply respect the preferred pronouns and I stop accurately gendering people, then I can likely continue to do my show on the platform, I can get re-monetized after a short probationary period, and I can continue making over 100,000 dollars a month on YouTube ads, which is a huge part of how we produce and pay for the show,” he said. “In other words, all I have to do … you want to keep the money, that’s fine, keep the platform, just give up your integrity and your soul in its place.”

“And to that, I say: Hell no!”

Walsh then announced that his daily show would not be uploaded on YouTube anymore, but rather be made available for free on the Daily Wire’s own video service and other platforms.

READ: LifeSite is launching our own video platform

“I can announce right now, in fact, that starting on Monday … my show will be available for free for everyone, every day on Daily Wire+,” Walsh stated.

He also announced that they will start uploading his full show to Twitter every day. In a subsequent tweet, Walsh added that they will also have the show on the video platform Rumble.

“I’m not going to forfeit my integrity for the sake of YouTube ad revenue,” the Daily Wire host wrote on Twitter. “But I’m also not going to go off to the hinterlands somewhere and languish in obscurity. We’re going to make the show bigger and more accessible on even more platforms. That’s how we’re responding.”

I’m not going to forfeit my integrity for the sake of YouTube ad revenue. But I’m also not going to go off to the hinterlands somewhere and languish in obscurity. We’re going to make the show bigger and more accessible on even more platforms. That’s how we’re responding. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 20, 2023

YouTube has seemingly ramped up its censorship efforts in recent weeks. The Big Tech platform permanently suspended the channel of LifeSiteNews’ editor-in-chief, John-Henry Westen, as well as his personal account for violating its vaguely defined “terms of service” and “hate speech policy.”

You can watch all of LifeSite’s videos on our own video platform.

Share











