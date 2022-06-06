Matt Walsh says he’s received death threats since releasing ‘What is a Woman?’ documentary

‘We knew it would probably come to this. We're prepared for it.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Daily Wire podcaster and author Matt Walsh said police are investigating death threats made against him following the June 1 release of his groundbreaking documentary “What is a Woman?” which challenges transgender ideology.

“There have been some explicit threats made against my life,” the Catholic conservative commentator wrote in a Monday tweet. “Police are involved. We knew it would probably come to this. We’re prepared for it.”

There have been some explicit threats made against my life. Police are involved. We knew it would probably come to this. We’re prepared for it. — Best selling LGBT children’s author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 6, 2022

In a quote tweet responding to the initial message, Walsh’s wife signaled her support for her husband, noting that they would not “cower” from threats.

“Threat bingo. Let’s go. Did they think we would cower? Speak the truth and have faith,” she said.

Threat bingo. Let’s go. Did they think we would cower? Speak the truth and have faith. @MattWalshBlog https://t.co/wyd9aQC8XX — Alissa Walsh (@AlissaWalsh21) June 6, 2022

Many of Walsh’s supporters have since responded to his message by sending well-wishes.

May God bless you & protect you & your family 💕 — Laura Mason (@LauraMasonx7) June 6, 2022

Freedom First Network cofounder JD Rucker remarked: “You’re taking on a demonic agenda. Of course they want you dead.”

Walsh has drawn a firestorm of criticism from the political left for his globe-trotting documentary, which features a trove of interviews with top experts and proponents of transgenderism who appear to be significantly unable or unwilling to coherently defend transgender ideology or answer elementary questions like “what is a woman?”

READ: Matt Walsh’s documentary ‘What is a Woman?’ is a groundbreaking exposé of transgender lies

In the controversial and hard-hitting film, which was deliberately released on June 1 to coincide with the beginning of “Pride Month,” Walsh set out to expose the transgender movement for what it is through the testimony of its strongest advocates.

Many clips from the documentary have since gone viral on social media including an interview with a women’s studies professor who told Walsh that the concept of “the truth” is “deeply transphobic.” In another interview in the film, an abortionist and sex-change doctor admitted that children are being given the same drug used to chemically castrate sex offenders.

This is brilliant. With simple, dispassionate questions, @MattWalshBlog reveals that mere curiosity about the truth is enough to offend people who’ve built their careers and lifestyles on the back of its suppression.

pic.twitter.com/yIpbqazv4O — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 2, 2022

Walsh also spoke with members of the African Maasai tribe, who unlike many highly-educated left-wing transgender advocates appeared to clearly understand the differences between men and women, and were reduced to fits of laughter when introduced to the the muddled concepts of gender ideology.

Opponents of Walsh have predictably accused him of being a “bigot,” “transphobic,” or other slurs for daring to question the notion that human beings can become the opposite sex, and that people (particularly children) confused about their sex should be given puberty-blockers, hormone drugs, or mutilating surgeries to conform with their so-called “gender identity.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Walsh has taken on radical transgender ideology.

Last year, Walsh appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil where he asserted, in opposition to the “transgender” activists on the panel, that sex is a biological reality and individuals can’t require others to partake in the “theatrical production” of their “gender identity.”

WATCH: Matt Walsh schools transgender activists on Dr. Phil show

In December, Walsh also published a best-selling yet heavily censored children’s book called “Johnny the Walrus,” which uses the allegory of a little boy pretending to be a walrus to demonstrate the absurdity of the transgender movement.

The “What is a Woman” documentary is available now exclusively to Daily Wire members.

Share











