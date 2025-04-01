Matt Walsh scorches transgender ‘lie’ in support of California bill to protect girls in sports

‘Will you side with the truth, a truth so basic that every toddler understands it, or will you disgrace yourselves by denying it?’ Daily Wire host Matt Walsh pressed the California State Assembly.

(LifeSiteNews) — Matt Walsh on Tuesday blasted as a “lie” the recognition of gender-confused males as females while testifying in favor of a California bill that would ban boys from girls’ sports and facilities.

“We shouldn’t allow men into women’s sports for the same reason we shouldn’t go around proclaiming that 2+2=7. It’s just not true. It is a lie,” the Daily Wire host said before the California State Assembly in support of AB-844.

Here’s my testimony supporting a law in California that would ban men from women’s sports pic.twitter.com/tBAiuipK1f — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 1, 2025

The legislation would overturn a 2013 law that allows students to participate in sports teams corresponding to their “gender identity,” regardless of biological sex. It would also prohibit students from using the facilities, “including bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, and overnight accommodations,” of the opposite sex.

“Compelling women to take part in this untruth is evil, perverse, and predatory. If you would use the force of law to compel young girls to use a changing room with a boy, you are yourselves predators,” Walsh told legislators.

“In a free country, no one should be forced to participate in a lie. You as lawmakers have an obligation to the truth,” he continued, adding that they “all recognize,” as human beings for all of history have recognized, the truth “that men are men and women are women.”

“Will you side with the truth, a truth so basic that every toddler understands it, or will you disgrace yourselves by denying it?” Walsh pressed the legislators.

Republican Assembly member Bill Essayli, who introduced AB-844, argued that to continue to allow boys to compete against women in sports is to “tak(e) away the rights of women.”

He highlighted the 2022 finding by British triathlon medical experts that “athletes born male retain significant performance advantages in swimming, cycling and running, even after transitioning” and “after testosterone suppression.”

After puberty, these male advantages include “up to 50% more muscle mass, 30% greater lung capacity, and 20% higher bone density,” Essayli shared.

He also pointed out that Education Secretary Linda McMahon recently warned California Gov. Gavin Newsom that continuing to allow gender-confused students to access opposite-sex facilities and sports teams violates Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any federally funded educational program.

Newsom conceded on his new podcast last month that the participation of males in female sports is “deeply unfair,” to the disappointment of prominent liberals in his party.

McMahon has asked Newsom to clarify his stance and support AB-844, exhorting him in a Thursday letter, “Take a stand on your convictions. Be clear about the harms of gender confusion. Protect female spaces. Do not encourage children to seek permanent medical interventions to their sex. Inform parents.”

Share











