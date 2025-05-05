Matt Walsh tells Tucker Carlson homosexual adoption is an ‘abomination’

‘A child has a right to a mother and a father,’ Matt Walsh told Tucker Carlson, adding that placing a child with two men or women is like ‘giving up on that child.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Daily Wire host Matt Walsh reaffirmed his stance that homosexual adoption is an “abomination” during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson. The pair also discussed the harms of the LGBT agenda and attacks on the family.

Carlson read Walsh one of his tweets about homosexual surrogacy that Walsh said he still believes.

He gave several arguments against homosexual adoption.

“There’s never been a society anywhere on Earth, anywhere period, where they have had two men in a romantic relationship starting a family,” Walsh said. “That’s just never existed.”

“It’s always been a man and a woman start a family,” Walsh said. He noted that polygamy existed and still does, and while it is wrong, it still entails having children, unlike homosexuality.

“A ‘family’ that’s headed up by two gay men … is an abomination,” Walsh said. Carlson mocked the idea as “progress.”

“It’s progress in the way that cancer progresses,” Walsh said.

Carlson then set up a rhetorical question for the Daily Wire host about placing children without any other apparent options in a home with two homosexual men or two lesbians.

“First of all, it’s interesting to note that when this conversation about ‘gay parenthood’ first started really in earnest 10 years ago, most of the conversation was focused on adoption,” he said.

But he pointed out now there is a “shift” toward surrogacy, saying homosexuals are “purchasing the body parts of women and renting them and using them like an Airbnb rental,” which Carlson compared to slavery.

Most homosexuals prefer surrogacy, not adoption, Walsh noted. This dismisses the argument that society needs homosexuals to adopt. He also pointed out that conceiving children via surrogacy creates a bad situation.

“The fundamental point is ‘what does the child have a right to,'” Walsh said.

“I have a right to parenthood,” homosexual men claim erroneously, the Daily Wire host said.

“A child has a right to a mother and a father. A child has a right to the basic, fundamental setup that billions of kids throughout history have had, which is a mother and a child,” Walsh said.

While there are tragic situations, such as the death of a parent of a divorce, “it’s not supposed to be that way.” Placing children with two homosexual men or two women is “giving up on that child,” he said.

“A lot of people won’t like this … a child being in foster care is far from an ideal scenario … a child going to two ‘gay parents’ is worse … easily worse,” he said. “It’s more disordered,” Walsh said.

“I don’t see going to ‘gay parents’ as an improvement,” he said.

Both also discussed how the LGBT agenda “starts with tolerance” but morphs into forcing beliefs on other people.

“It goes very quickly to ‘acceptance,'” Walsh pointed out, which is different than tolerating something. Then it goes to “celebration.”

“Pretty fast, actually,” Carlson added.

Then the LGBT agenda moves into the school system, Walsh said.

The pair then turned to discussing gender roles in society.

“Human civilization worked a certain way for thousands of years,” Walsh said.

He referenced his discussions with a tribe in Kenya while filming his famous “What is a Woman” documentary about gender ideology. The tribe did not understand the term “gender roles,” but they do have delineated roles, he pointed out to Carlson.

He said the families are happier there with clear gender roles.

Clear roles help reduce anxiety and other mental problems, Walsh said. This is because people know what they are supposed to do. “You can’t beat nature,” Carlson said. “Because God created it,” he added.

He pointed out there is a “whole genre of video” on TikTok of young women “crying because they went out into the working world and they found it so miserable, and depressing, and empty. And they just hate it. And they don’t want to work, and they don’t want to do it.”

“And they’re in despair over it,” he said, explaining the problems with feminism.

