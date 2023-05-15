Maxime Bernier announces run in federal by-election, denounces ‘sick vision’ of the ‘Woke Cult’

The People's Party of Canada leader is running in the federal riding where former Conservative Party of Canada leader Candice Bergen was MP for years until she resigned last year.

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) – People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier is hoping to soon become an MP again after announcing he will run in an upcoming by-election, promising to fight for traditional family values against a society “overtaken by evil,” including “transgender madness.”

“Radical cultural Marxists have seized control of our educational system, the mainstream media, and governments. They push a program of anti-life, anti-family, and anti-Canadian values. Gender ideology and the trans movement are promoting confusion and the mutilation of children,” Bernier said before a crowd of supporters in Portage la Prairie last Friday.

“The Woke Cult is demolishing the traditional pillars of our society and aims to establish a twisted and profoundly sick vision of the future. They are moving at a startling pace.”

In comments sent to LifeSiteNews, Bernier noted that he chose to run to prevent another “fake” conservative MP from Pierre Poilievre’s party from winning the riding.

“Our opponents won’t be able to use their usual lame argument that we are ‘splitting the vote’ and helping elect Trudeau here, because the result won’t make any difference on the status of parties in the House of Commons,” Bernier said.

“The choice is only between sending another fake conservative to parrot his (Poilievre) party’s line on mass immigration, the war in Ukraine, transitioning kids, abortion, and climate alarmism, or sending someone who will give a voice to Canadians who are not represented in our Parliament, will rock the boat, and force the establishment parties to debate issues they don’t want to touch. I’m looking forward to it.”

Bernier will be running in the federal riding of Portage-Lisgar, Manitoba, which was held by former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Candice Bergen for years until she resigned her seat last year. In March, he had hinted he was looking at running in the by-election.

In the 2021 federal election, the local PPC candidate for Portage-Lisgar, Solomon Wiebe, had the best results of any PPC candidate in the country, getting about 22% of the vote. However, he was up against the popular Bergen.

The PPC held its largest rally ever in the Portage-Lisgar area for the 2021 federal election.

Of note is that the Portage-Lisgar area is where Bernier was arrested after holding an outdoor rally in 2021.

His 2021 Manitoba tour was well publicized in advance and caught the attention of then-Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, who warned Bernier that, should he break the local rules, “he’s going to be light in the pocketbook.”

Bernier’s June 11, 2021, arrest caught the attention of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who interviewed him that month about his ordeal with Manitoba police.

Bernier served as a Conservative MP as well as a cabinet minister for years until he left the party in 2018 to form the PPC, after he narrowly lost the leadership race of 2017 of the Conservative Party.

Bernier says society has been ‘overtaken by evil’ but promises to fight ‘necessary cultural battles’

During the announcement speech to run, Bernier took direct aim at what he called the “woke cult,” which he blamed for destroying traditional Canadian family values.

“Do you remember 10 years ago? There was no drag queen story hour where children were indoctrinated into the cult of transgenderism. Ten years ago, it would have been unthinkable to indoctrinate seven- and eight-year-olds and force sexuality upon them. Now you can go to jail for opposing the transition of your child!” Bernier observed.

“We are living in a completely different society, one overtaken by evil.”

Bernier said that what is even worse right now in Canada than the “state of our economy” is the “state of our culture.”

“We are living in highly immoral times. Everywhere you look, you see examples of moral and cultural degeneracy,” Bernier said.

“These perverted ideas are being pushed everywhere in Canada — there is not a single MP fighting against this in the House of Commons. Let that sink in.”

Bernier promised that if elected he would not stay silent on issues of the day, and then took a direct shot at the Conservative Party for failing pro-life and pro-family conservatives.

“The so-called Conservative Party has conserved nothing since its inception in 2003 after the merging of the Canadian Alliance and the Progressive Conservative Party. As I said when I left that party in 2018, they are morally and intellectually corrupt,” Bernier said.

“Whether it’s gender ideology, mass immigration, climate hysteria, the cult of diversity, or abortion, the CPC has refused to fight the necessary cultural battles. They are too scared of negative coverage from the mainstream media and being called bigots. They have sat on their hands as the Radical Left has taken over our society.”

He also promised that he is ready to “fight” for his constituents.

“I am ready to fight. The PPC is ready to fight. I left the Conservative party for a reason. I know that if we do not fight for our values and culture, we will lose everything,” he said.

“This by-election is the start of a major turning point in Canadian politics. Let’s begin this common sense, populist, conservative revolution right here today. For the people of Portage-Lisgar. And for all of Canada!”

The Portage-Lisgar riding has been a conservative stronghold for decades.

Bergen served as interim leader of the CPC from the spring 2022 after Erin O’Toole stepped down until the election of Poilievre.

She stepped down as an MP on February 28, 2023. While the interim leader of the CPC, Bergen was more vocal than former leader Erin O’Toole in opposing COVID mandates and did show some support for the trucker Freedom Convoy.

The by-election will be held Monday, June 19.

Bernier, for some time now, has not been shy in blasting what he called “transgender madness” sweeping Canada.

He recently got the endorsement of Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander, who was banned from attending classes for saying there are only two genders,

While the CPC was the only party with sitting MPs to blast the COVID mandates, the PPC under former CPC MP Bernier was the only party to blast them from soon after they were imposed.

Bernier himself chose not to get the COVID shots and criticized the fact that every government in the country went along with vaccine passports.

