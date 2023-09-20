Maxime Bernier at Million Person March: There are only ‘two sexes’ and ‘common sense will prevail’

'I'm here today, like you, as a dad, I have two girls, and I'm proud of them. And you are here as Mom and Dad, and you know what you are doing today? You are fighting for the future of our country.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier told concerned parents and others attending the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools in Ottawa this afternoon that there are only two “sexes” and that “common sense will prevail” in the gender debate.

“I’m here today, like you, as a dad, I have two girls, and I’m proud of them. And you are here as Mom and Dad, and you know what you are doing today? You are fighting for the future of our country,” said Bernier to loud cheers.

Common sense will prevail. There are only two sexes!#1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/rLVJk9D6cB — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 20, 2023

Bernier told the crowd that regarding the gender ideology debate in Canada, “Truth and common sense will prevail.”

“Because we know, that’s something that each establishment politician cannot say, or they don’t have the courage to say, that there are only two sexes in this country, and you cannot change this,” he said.

He then told the crowd that those attending the Million Person March in Ottawa and across the country have started a “quiet revolution in Canada.”

“We are here today, like two years ago during the wintertime, we did win that battle, and I can tell you that we will win that battle,” he said, referring to the Freedom Convoy protest that many see as the impetus for the end of COVID mandates in Canada.

“And I’m very proud of you today. Stay strong and free, and we will win that battle… common sense will prevail.”

Today, thousands of concerned Canadian parents, kids, and others from coast to coast are marching in the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

NOW: Parents are FED UP with their kids being force-fed a dogma that is against their beliefs.#LeaveOurKidsAlone #1MillionMarch4Kids #1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/ag13mab53E — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) September 20, 2023

Thus far, the marches in most Canadian cities have been peaceful, however, there are some reports of assaults on protesters by LGBT aligning counter-protesters.

After a woman swings a kid around by a strap around his throat, one kid takes the gender flag and runs away. pic.twitter.com/ks3HNx0Fm9 — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) September 20, 2023

LifeSiteNews is onsite in the nation’s capital Ottawa to provide on-the-ground coverage of the march.

WATCH: In the middle of the 1 Million March for Children — “LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE! LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE!”#LeaveOurKidsAlone #1MillionMarch4Kids #1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/cWM711P6p7 — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) September 20, 2023

The protest was organized by Muslim Canadians and used the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically regarding gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

Bernier has spoken out many times before against LGBT indoctrination in schools.

Additionally, he frequented many anti-COVID lockdown rallies across Canada throughout 2021 and 2022 when most provinces had in place strict COVID health rules. He was one of the few politicians to speak out against COVID mask and vaccine mandates from the start of the so-called pandemic, and one of the only to publicly announce that he never took the experimental vaccines.

