Maxime Bernier believes Trump win would have positive impact on Canada

The People's Party of Canada leader said he hopes Donald Trump prevails in the U.S. election.

(LifeSiteNews) – People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier said he hopes Donald Trump will “win” the upcoming U.S. presidential election, saying his victory would be good for Canada as well as the fight against “censorship.”

Bernier told LifeSiteNews that although he usually does not comment on politics in other countries or “events such as foreign wars that don’t directly concern Canada,” he made an exception about the U.S. election after being asked a question about at a recent event.

He observed that given that the U.S. is Canada’s “closest friend, largest trade partners, and that we are impacted by what’s happening there in so many ways,” he made an “exception that time” to speak about the U.S. election.

“I hope Mr. Trump will win the election because we share many key policy stances with him, and his decisions will bring these issues to the forefront and the media here to report on them, which could have a positive impact on the PPC,” he told LifeSiteNews.

Bernier’s comments to LifeSiteNews came after he said on October 23 at the Innocente Brewery in Waterloo to his fellow PPC supporters about the upcoming U.S. elections, “I hope that Trump will win.”

However, Bernier said to those in attendance there are “good” and some “bad” things that would result in a Trump second term.

“The good side,” he noted, is that a Trump win with Robert Kennedy Jr. at his side is good as “They are fighting censorship” and hold the legacy media to account.

Regarding key issues with similar PPC values that would be good for Canada, should Trump win, Bernier told LifeSiteNews, are his “opposition to mass immigration and the need to deport illegals” as well as his “opposition to radical gender ideology.”

Bernier also noted that Trump is also opposed to “censorship on social media” and is against the “Paris Climate Accord and costly and inefficient climate change programs.”

He also told LifeSiteNews that Trump opposes the “pointless war in Ukraine pushed by American neoconservatives.”

Bernier did caution that a Trump win could have negative consequences, one being that many “illegals in the U.S. will likely try to cross over to Canada if they are at risk of being deported.”

“This will add to the illegals problem that we already have,” Bernier mentioned to LifeSiteNews.

With the U.S. election only one week away on November 5, Trump has garnered the support of some high-profile people, including Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Also, famed anti-woke actor Mel Gibson also recently suggested he was voting for Trump.

The PPC under Bernier is one of the only political parties in Canada opposed to radical gender ideology and LGBT activism being imposed on Canadian families and kids.

Bernier has observed how his party is the “only party that denounces all this crazy sexual and gender politics, which all establishment parties support, including the fake Conservatives.”

