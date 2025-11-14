Maxime Bernier calls for Canada to ban ‘infanticide’ after viral video exposes late-term abortions

PPC leader Maxime Bernier demanded a ban on late-term abortions, labeling them ‘infanticide,’ after a video exposed a Toronto facility telling a woman she could abort for any reason up to 32 weeks.

(LifeSiteNews) — People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has called for an end to “infanticide” after a pro-life video exposed late-term abortions happening in Canada.

In a November 13 post on X, Bernier appealed to Canadians to end brutal third-trimester abortions after a pro-life video by RightNow exposed how easy it was to procure a late-term abortion based only on personal choice.

“Indeed, as I’ve been saying for years, it’s not true that there are no late-term abortions in Canada, or only a few for serious medical conditions,” Bernier wrote.

“It’s time Canada joined the civilized world and banned infanticide,” he declared.

The PPC advocates for a framework “where abortion is restricted after the first trimester and late-term abortions are prohibited except in exceptional circumstances.” Currently, the PPC is the only party in Canada to advocate for protections for the unborn. Abortion, the destruction of an innocent unborn baby in his mother’s womb, is never medically necessary or morally justifiable.

According to the Canadian government’s website, late-term abortions are “rare and usually occur because of serious medical issues.” However, as reported by pro-life groups for years, this is factually incorrect as women can obtain late-term abortions just based on preference.

This lie was exposed by RightNow’s November video, in which 22-weeks pregnant RightNow co-founder Alissa Golob went into Cabbagetown Women’s Clinic in Toronto to inquire about an elective abortion.

Golob was asked to take cash along to the clinic to pay for the abortion — the reason given was that the facility didn’t have a cash machine — in the amount of $2,137.

Her conversations in the abortion center were secretly filmed. She was told that abortions were done up until 24 weeks at Cabbagetown but that “Canada doesn’t have a limit” and she could abort her baby up to 32 weeks.

While the abortion counselor claimed that ” there is no consciousness” up to 25 weeks, medical research has found that, at 22 weeks, a baby in the womb begins to become familiar with voices, her brain is rapidly developing, and she can feel touch. The baby can also feel pain at this point.

Additionally, late-term abortions often result in live-births, as the baby is not completely killed during the abortion procedure. As reported by LifeSiteNews recently, 150 babies were born after botched abortions in 2023–2024 in Canada. However, it’s not known how many survived.

Similarly, reports from 2018 have indicated that 766 babies were born alive after late-term abortions in Canada between 2013 and 2018 and presumably left to die.

According to Campaign Life Coalition’s website, abortion has killed over 4 million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

