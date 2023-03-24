Maxime Bernier calls for criminal investigation after Liberal MP resigns over alleged ties to Communist China

'Han Dong must be removed from his seat in Parliament while a criminal investigation is conducted to determine whether or not he is a Chinese asset guilty of treason.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier said a criminal investigation is needed to determine whether or not a Liberal MP who resigned from the Party due to alleged connections to China is “guilty” of being a “Chinese asset.”

“Han Dong must be removed from his seat in Parliament while a criminal investigation is conducted to determine whether or not he is a Chinese asset guilty of treason,” said Bernier in a newsletter sent to his followers yesterday.

“And the remaining 10 MPs whose election races were influenced by the Chinese Communist Party — including 2 unnamed CPC (Conservative Party of Canada) MPs — must also step down while similar criminal investigations are conducted.”

Bernier added that there should also be a full public inquiry, but it should be run by “expert citizens” and not “politicians only looking to score partisan points.”

On Wednesday, Dong resigned from the Liberal Party only hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

Global News first broke the story, reporting that two national security sources told them that Dong had in 2021 advised a Chinese diplomat that it would be of interest to the Liberal Party if they delayed the release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were imprisoned in a Chinese jail at the time.

According to Bernier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “knowingly keeping a national security risk in his caucus,” which allowed “that person” to “actively” engage in “hostage negotiations with the foreign government he is connected to.”

On Twitter yesterday, Bernier charged that Trudeau and his “Liberal traitors” are a direct threat to Canada’s security.

“It’s time to freeze the bank accounts of Trudeau and a bunch of his Liberal traitors. They are a threat to Canada’s security,” tweeted Bernier.

It’s time to freeze the bank accounts of Trudeau and a bunch of his Liberal traitors. They are a threat to Canada’s security. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 23, 2023

In comments sent to LifeSiteNews, Bernier’s spokesman Martin Masse said that while Bernier’s comments about freezing bank accounts were “obviously sarcastic, we don’t advocate freezing the bank accounts of anyone,” there is a serious argument that Trudeau’s apparent carefree attitude toward China is a problem.

“One can seriously argue that Trudeau’s lack of concern regarding Chinese interference in our elections and our internal affairs does threaten our national security in a way that the Freedom Convoy never did,” said Bernier.

Dong was alleged to have told China’s consul general in Toronto, Han Tao, that if the “two Canadian Michaels” were freed early, it would benefit the Conservative Party of Canada.

He is also alleged to have told the diplomat that it was in the best interests of the Trudeau Liberals to show progress in the case involving Kovrig and Spavor.

In an email to Global News, Dong admitted that he had a discussion with Consul General Han, however, he denied that his conversation was about delaying the release of the “two Canadian Michaels.”

“I raised the status of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and called for their immediate release,” Dong told the news outlet.

Trudeau’s office, in its own comment, told the news outlet that they did not know there was a conversation taking place between Dong and the Chinese diplomat.

In February, Trudeau defended Dong after allegations arose that he had benefited from alleged Chinese election interference in Canada’s elections, after claims were made Communist China was bussing in supporters for Liberal Party nomination votes in 2021.

Trudeau claimed that Dong was an “outstanding member of our team and suggestions that he is not loyal to Canada should not be entertained.”

According to the Global News, the sources from Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told them that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was in favor of having the Liberals win the 2021 federal election.

Yesterday, the House of Commons voted for a motion calling for public inquiry into China election meddling.

Former Canadian ambassador to China, David Mulroney, told LifeSiteNews recently that Trudeau’s opposition to launching a full independent public inquiry into alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China only serves to embolden the communist regime.

He said Trudeau’s inaction “ignores the seriousness of foreign interference of any extent and makes a mockery of the government’s responsibility to protect the democratic rights of every Canadian.”

As for Trudeau, he appointed an “independent special rapporteur” to look into the allegations.

However, the “independent” rapporteur is former Governor General David Johnston, a known longtime family friend of Trudeau and member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation.

