Maxime Bernier calls for ‘justice’ after report shows thousands harmed by COVID jabs

Canada’s Public Health Agency effectively admitted that the COVID shots had harmed no less than 10,000 people in ‘serious’ cases, including hundreds of reported deaths.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), has called for “justice” to be served to politicians and others responsible for promoting the “dangerous” COVID jabs and and mandating them on the Canadian public.

“The truth about the covid vaccine revealed! For years, they called us ‘anti-vaxxers.’ They called us conspiracy theorists. They ridiculed us and silenced us,” wrote Bernier in a recent post on X.

“After repeatedly claiming that the covid vaccine was ‘safe and effective,’ after years of denial, the government is slowly being forced to admit that this experimental treatment was neither safe nor effective.”

Bernier’s comments come in light of a recent report that Canada’s Public Health Agency effectively admitted that the COVID shots have caused harm to no less than 10,000 people. The agency also said that it must take direct control of a vaccine injury compensation program, as it was not being run properly.

Indeed, the Public Health Agency has already admitted that it had kept incomplete data regarding “adverse events” from the mRNA shots.

Over 10,000 “serious” cases have been reported, including 442 deaths outright, spontaneous abortions, and hundreds of cases of heart attacks, strokes, organ damage, and facial paralysis.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of reporting on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

Despite the damage caused by the COVID shots in Canada and worldwide, former and current Canadian politicians have failed to take ownership of the fact that thousands were injured under their watch.

In fact, government officials appear to be hiding away knowledge of the harms the jabs caused.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian Liberal federal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney has sealed millions of internal reports of recent vaccine and drug injuries for 15 years.

COVID jabs and mandates were ‘greatest betrayal of public trust in Canadian history’

Bernier noted how the Canadian government “stripped us of our most basic freedoms for daring to ask questions,” but now “we have the truth.”

“Not from a blogger. Not from a so-called ‘fringe’ group. But from the Public Health Agency of Canada, from the government of Canada,” he wrote.

“This isn’t just a medical failure. This is the greatest betrayal of public trust in Canadian history.”

Bernier said that politicians from all parties, including the Conservatives, who he said did nothing to “stop” COVID mandates, must be held accountable.

“It’s time to hold the Liberals and the fake Conservatives accountable,” he noted.

“We will not allow the political establishment to sweep under the rug these Canadians who have been seriously and permanently injured. We will fight for justice. We will fight to ensure this never happens again, ever. Now, the evidence is on the table. The suffering is real. The betrayal is complete.”

Bernier also called out the fact that the “dangerous vaccine” injuries and the mandates the government brought upon Canadians are a “national scandal,” adding that the “media and the political elite remain silent.”

“Why did they impose that dangerous vaccine? For a virus that causes the same symptoms as the flu for the vast majority of us. For a passport system that has cost many Canadians their jobs and destroyed businesses,” he wrote.

“They promised unity. They delivered tyranny. They promised safety. They delivered suffering.”

Bernier observed how, in his view, the PPC was the “only” mainstream party that “stood against the mandates, against the passports, against this insane, unscientific coercion,” adding that, “We were right.”

Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) was launched in December 2020 after the Canadian government gave vaccine makers a shield from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries. However, mismanagement within the program has led to many injured Canadians still waiting to receive compensation while government contractors grow richer.

For example, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to laugh at the suggestion that a COVID shot had killed the mother of a media outlet’s cameraman who was asking him questions on the streets of Davos during the World Economic Forum gathering earlier this month.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

