Maxime Bernier calls out Conservative Party for its silence on ‘far left’ pushing LGBT agenda in Canada

The People's Party of Canada leader contends that too many Conservatives are afraid to address issues such as gender ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) – Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), had some choice words in calling out the Conservative Party for being silent on addressing the rise of the “woke far left” pushing its LGBT-fueled agenda on Canadians at a rapid pace.

“Too many people are afraid to be cancelled, or to be the target of all sorts of smears from activists, social media trolls, and far-left journalists, and prefer to just stay silent and let the woke gradually take over,” Bernier told LifeSiteNews.

“The Conservative Party has some people who understand this, but too many others who are cowards who prefer not to address this issue, and even some who sympathize with the woke far left and promote gender ideology, for example, such as Michelle Rempel, Melissa Lantsman and Scott Aitchison.”

Bernier noted that when he left the Conservative Party in 2018 to start the PPC, he did so after a “controversy over my tweets denouncing Trudeau’s cult of diversity and extreme multiculturalism, which are integral parts of the woke agenda.”

“I founded the People’s Party precisely to be able to raise these issues and fight this cultural war with people who are all aware of the problem and united in fighting it,” he told LifeSiteNews.

Bernier said that when it comes to the PPC, there is “no woke wing within the PPC,” and the party is “the only party that denounces crazy woke phenomena like police cars with pride flags or mutilation of kids.”

“The other parties, including the fake Conservatives, are all supportive of, or thoroughly infiltrated by this toxic far left ideology,” he said.

When it comes to the Conservative Party under “its leader” Pierre Poilievre, Bernier noted that Poilievre has said he preferred not to “acknowledge the culture war and avoid discussing these topics (LGBT related and gender issues) altogether,” which he observed is to “avoid disunity, controversy, and attacks that could derail their messaging.”

“As Belgian Professor Mattias Desmet, author of The Psychology of Totalitarianism, said, it only takes a small minority of dissidents speaking out to stop totalitarianism,” Bernier told LifeSiteNews.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Bernier spared no words in blasting the Toronto Police Service (TPS) after its “Progress Pride Flag-wrapped scout car” was seen driving across the streets of the city, all the while crime remains at levels not seen for years, in what he said shows Canadians are living in a “completely insane era.”

Poilievre, on the other hand, has not been forthcoming on many issues surrounding the LGBT agenda and recently was mum on whether he would pull Canada out of the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement, something that Bernier has promised he would do.

Poilievre did in February finally come out against the use of puberty blockers for kids after intense pressure from pro-family Canadians.

As noted in a recent LifeSiteNews blog, Poilievre supports abortion and has a very poor track record when it comes to issues of life and family. Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has given Poilievre a “red light” rating for his poor voting record on life issues.

Bernier has been outspoken against radical gender ideology repeatedly over the last few years as well as the COVID jabs and mandates.

Last month, he announced a new party policy officially denouncing the so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda, saying it is nothing more than a “fundamentally racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideology” that “divides Canadians.”

Also, LifeSiteNews in February reported that Bernier strongly criticized Poilievre after Poilievre banned his MPs from commenting on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to ban surgically “transitioning” children.

Last year, Bernier promised that a PPC government would be willing to open the abortion debate and vowed that he would ban late-term abortions, which is something Poilievre has not committed to.

Bernier: ‘Woke’ ideologies imposed on Canadians via ‘cultural Marxists’ need to stop

In speaking with LifeSiteNews, Bernier observed that the “woke” ideologies spreading across Canada, as seen by the fact a police car is now draped in pride colors, are due to so-called “cultural Marxists” who “gradually infiltrated the education system, the media, and the art world, sectors where ideas are being transmitted, especially to younger generations who can more easily be brainwashed.”

He observed that the “woke activists are very aggressive and have become very efficient at using cultural warfare tactics against any opponents such as cancelling.”

“It takes only a few of them to blackmail majorities who are indifferent, ignorant, or not really motivated enough to push back against their gaslighting. That’s how they can take over a department within a large entity like a corporation or a police force, and then impose their will on the whole institution,” he told LifeSiteNews.

“The only way to stop this woke agenda is not to be cowed by them, to be courageous enough to face them down in every way possible, and to mount a sustained ideological counterattack to restore traditional classical liberal and conservative Western values as they defined our societies until recently.”

As for the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it has gone all in on radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

Under Trudeau, the federal government has given millions of taxpayer money to fund LGBT groups of various kinds and aggressively pushes a pro-LGBT agenda.

Share











