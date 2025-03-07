Maxime Bernier calls out Pierre Poilievre for continuing to push Ukraine war support

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier says that 'standing with Ukraine actually means standing for the destruction of Ukraine and the extermination of a whole generation of Ukrainian men.'

(LifeSiteNews) — People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier laid bare his thoughts on the Ukraine-Russia conflict by telling Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre that “standing” with the nation in an escalating war realistically means he supports Ukraine’s eventual “destruction.”

In an X post earlier this week, Bernier noted how the reality is, in his view, that those who keep saying that “Standing with Ukraine” is important really is code for the “destruction” of the nation.

“Standing with Ukraine actually means standing for the destruction of Ukraine and the extermination of a whole generation of Ukrainian men,” Bernier wrote on X.

Bernier included a meme that noted it is “not authorized by anyone,” calling out Poilievre for his apparent support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The image contained a host of the reality of Ukraine under Zelensky, notably after the escalation of the war with Russia.

The post noted that under Zelensky, there have been “Cancelled elections to extend his power beyond his term,” as well as him having taken “control of ALL media. TV, print, radio, internet.”

The image also noted how there have been “Closed churches, arrested priest, beat church members, and confiscated church land and bank accounts.”

Also noted was that the government of Ukraine has “Disbanded 11 political parties and arrested leaders,” and “Kidnapped teens and old men and forced them to fight or die.”

Lastly, the image noted how the Ukrainian government cannot seem to “provide any accounting for hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Poilievre, notably after Zelensky’s rather disastrous meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in a February 28 posted to X that as leader of the Conservatives, “I have always been clear, we stand with Ukraine in its defence against Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion.”

“I also firmly believe that the future of Ukraine must be determined by the Ukrainian people. Conservatives will always stand on the side of freedom and democracy,” he wrote.

Bernier has previously called out establishment Canadian politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Poilievre, for their blind support for the war in Ukraine.

In 2023, Bernier said, “The choice is only between sending another fake conservative to parrot his (Poilievre) party’s line on mass immigration, the war in Ukraine, transitioning kids, abortion, and climate alarmism, or sending someone who will give a voice to Canadians who are not represented in our Parliament, will rock the boat, and force the establishment parties to debate issues they don’t want to touch. I’m looking forward to it.”

Bernier also mentioned one of the “key reasons” he supported the election of Trump was that he “has been opposed to these pointless and costly foreign wars and has promised to quickly end the U.S. proxy war with Russia in Ukraine.”

As for Zelensky, Trump recently paused all military funding to Ukraine only days after he got into a heated meeting with the Ukrainian president.

