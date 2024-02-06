Maxime Bernier calls out Poilievre for muzzling MPs on gender mutilation of kids: ‘Fake Conservatives’

Maxime Bernier reminded Canadians that Pierre Poilievre and his 'fake Conservatives' voted alongside the Liberals to pass Bill C-4, 'which criminalizes parents and counsellors trying to help confused children.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, has strongly criticized federal Conservative Party of Canada head Pierre Poilievre, after Poilievre banned his MPs from commenting on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to ban doctors from surgically “transitioning” children.

“[Poilievre] and his fake Conservatives voted unanimously with the Libs and the other establishment parties for C-4, which criminalizes parents and counsellors trying to help confused children who are being encouraged by woke teachers to identify as another sex,” wrote Bernier on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Poilievre has good reasons to avoid addressing the new Alberta policy that puts limits on the transitioning of minors. And it’s not because it’s a provincial issue, since there’s a federal aspect to it. It’s because he and his fake Conservatives voted unanimously with the Libs… pic.twitter.com/Ac9pzeB5vM — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) February 5, 2024

Bernier noted how Poilievre’s past support of the “trans lobby” prevents him from letting his MPs speak out.

“After siding with the far-left and the trans lobby, there’s nothing relevant he can say about this issue,” he said.

“He painted himself into a corner.”

Bernier opposes radical transgender ideology including the so-called transitioning of minors, and said because Poilievre supported Bill C-4, he “just bullsh**s with the same empty talking points.”

The reality of the matter is, the Conservatives have a poor track record when it comes to issues regarding transgenderism. In 2021, the federal Liberal Party under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed Bill C-4 into law with the help of the Conservative Party and with Poilievre’s support, although he was not the leader of the party at the time.

The bill bans so-called “conversion therapy” and punishes anyone helping children or others with gender confusion or unwanted same-sex attraction with jail time of up to five years. It is illegal in Canada for anyone to try and reverse a person’s orientation from homosexual to heterosexual, even if that person is an adult who is voluntarily seeking help.

On X on Tuesday, Bernier further noted that the “normalization of transgender ideology, particularly amongst our youth, will have a catastrophic impact on a generation if we do not reverse course soon.”

The People’s Party of Canada, under Bernier, supports a ban on hormone use and “sex-change” surgeries for minors and supports overturning Bill C-4.

Yesterday, LifeSiteNews reported on how Poilievre silenced his MPs by telling them not to directly comment on Smith’s decision to ban doctors from surgically or medically “transitioning” children.

According to an internal email obtained by the Globe and Mail last Thursday, Poilievre’s team sent talking points to his MPs on how to speak about Alberta’s new ban on “transgender” surgeries for minors.

MPs, as per the email, were also asked to notify Poilievre’s office regarding all media requests they get about Alberta’s new forthcoming rule and to not make any comments themselves.

Last Wednesday, Smith announced what is perhaps the strongest pro-family legislation in Canada, protecting kids from life-altering so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Smith said her United Conservative Party (UCP) government will soon be introducing legislation which, if passed, would bar doctors in the province from medically or surgically “transitioning” children under 17. The new legislation will also mandate parental consent for pronoun changes in school. Coming in the fall will be additional legislation that bans biological men who claim to be women from competing in women’s sports.

Poilievre refuses to mention Smith’s forthcoming law by name, instead gives a non-answer

On Monday, Poilievre was asked by reporters about the internal email sent to his MPs regarding Smith’s forthcoming bill to ban transgender surgeries for minors but refused to give a direct answer. Instead, he said that the media and the Liberal Party under Trudeau are using the issue [the ban on “transgender” surgery for minors] to distract from their disastrous track “record” on other issues.

“Justin Trudeau does not want to defend his appalling record of sending two million people to food banks, and so he’s spreading disinformation on the subject with the help of the media who want to cover up his failures,” said Poilievre.

Poilievre also said, however, without mentioning the issue directly, that Canada needs to “let parents raise kids, and provinces run schools and hospitals.”

“That’s my commonsense approach, and it’s time to bring it home.”

Thus far, none of his top MPs, even notable pro-family, and life ones such as Leslyn Lewis, have commented on Alberta’s forthcoming ban on “transgender” surgeries for minors.

While Alberta’s forthcoming rules will be the strongest thus far in Canada when it comes to protecting kids from the most extreme aspects of the transgender movement, the conservative-led governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have also taken steps to protect kids in the past year.

The Liberal Party under Trudeau condemned Smith’s pro-family proposal, with Health Minister Mark Holland saying he is “deeply disturbed” by the decision to protect children from gender ideology.

In a vague message last week, Trudeau told reporters regarding Alberta’s decision that “Canadians need to know that the federal government and all Canadians will be there to protect youth.”

Included in Alberta’s forthcoming regulations include a ban on so-called “top” surgeries (mastectomies, breast constructions) as well as “bottom” surgeries (vaginoplasties, phalloplasties) for children 17 and under. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are also restricted to those age 16 and older but only with parental consent.

Tell Pierre Poilievre and all legislators to ban mutilating surgery for gender-confused children. Send a message today

