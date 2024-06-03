Maxime Bernier chides Trudeau for shoving ‘this nonsense’ of ‘pride season’ ‘in our face’

Disgusted with the prime minister's promotion of all things LGBT, the People's Party of Canada leader said it is time for 'sane Canadians' to stand up and fight back.

(LifeSiteNews) – Maxime Bernier, head of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), blasted the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promotion of “pride season,” saying Canadians “don’t care” about it and are sick and tired of having to face “this nonsense shoved in our face.”

“We don’t care,” Bernier commented in response to a “pride season” social media post from Trudeau’s office on June 1.

The prime minister’s social media account posting read, “As festivities and events kick off #PrideSeason, we continue to stand with 2SLGBTQI+ communities and allies and work toward building an inclusive future where everyone is free to be who they are and love who they love — openly and proudly. #Pride2024.”

In response to this posting, Bernier observed, “Nobody should be ‘proud’ of their sexuality (gays and lesbians aren’t discriminated anymore, get over it), or how confused they are about their gender identity, or the mental disorders they suffer from.”

“And we don’t need to have this nonsense shoved in our face for a whole season. Enough!” he added.

In a separate note posted June 2 on the PPC website, Bernier warned that “Over the next few months, Canadians will see the Pride flag everywhere, and will be bombarded with woke propaganda about sex and gender.”

Bernier noted the reality that “Nobody should be “proud” either of how “confused they are about their gender identity, or the mental disorders they suffer from.”

So-called “Pride Season” as it is known has been ramped up in recent years in Canada and elsewhere, but, notably, this year there has been some pushback.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Days are ongoing, taking place across Canada.

The Walkout days began May 31, and are planned to keep going until June 4, with parents across Ontario keeping their children home to protest schools raising the “pride” flag.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) president Jeff Gunnarson recently told parents that “The indoctrination surrounding the transgender/homosexual ‘pride’ flags in our schools is insidious” and must stop.

“And this is what they want to put in front of your kids and have them celebrate, with a cult-like devotion!” he warned.

The Trudeau government has gone all in on radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

It has also gone all in promoting transgenderism and gender ideology, as can be seen from its federal “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” which gives $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and transgender initiatives.

Today, Trudeau attended a “Pride” flag-raising ceremony in Ottawa.

Bernier: ‘Pride circus’ is about ‘legitimizing radical gender ideology,’ ‘normalizing’ ‘mutilation of children’

In a June 2 blog, Bernier observed that the “worst aspect” of what he called a “pride circus” is that it “isn’t about defending anyone’s rights anymore,” but “It’s about legitimizing radical gender ideology, normalizing obscene behaviour in public, and criminally promoting the brainwashing, sterilization, and mutilation of children.”

Because of Trudeau’s promotion of all things LGBT, Bernier said it is time for “sane Canadians” to stand up and fight back.

“It’s time sane Canadians stand up and say they’ve had enough,” he noted.

The PPC under Bernier is one of the only political parties in Canada opposed to radical gender ideology and LGBT activism being imposed on Canadian families and kids.

He observed how his party is the “only party that denounces all this crazy sexual and gender politics, which all establishment parties support, including the fake Conservatives.”

The Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre have been silent when it comes to showing any opposition to “Pride” month events taking place across the country.

This fact was recently called out by Bernier, as reported by LifeSiteNews. He blasted the Conservatives under Poilievre for being silent on addressing the rise of the “woke far left” pushing its LGBT-fueled agenda on Canadians at a rapid pace.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, renowned anti-woke Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson recently accused Trudeau of going along with the “worst medical scandal ever” after continuing to promote transgender ideology by not banning puberty blockers for children with gender confusion.

