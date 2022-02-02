People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier calls on gov’t to rehire federal workers dismissed for refusing jabs

GATINEAU, Quebec (LifeSiteNews) – The leader of the People’s Party of Canada says the Canadian federal government must rehire or compensate employees fired for refusing the COVID-19 jabs after repealing its mandates.
“First, repeal the vaccine mandates on federal employees and federally regulated industries,” wrote Maxime Bernier in a January 28 press release.
“But that’s not enough. The government should reinstate all civil servants, military personnel, and other government employees who unjustly lost their jobs,” he continued.
“It should instruct federally regulated industries like transport and telecom to rehire their employees who were unjustly fired.”
Bernier added that in cases where these unjustly fired workers “don’t want to return to their former jobs,” they should get “any severance package and unemployment benefit that a terminated employee normally receives.”
The politician’s statement was released in support of the thousands of Canadian truckers and their supporters now protesting COVID mandates. The Freedom Convoy has been parked in Ottawa since Saturday.
Bernier was in Ottawa during the weekend, meeting the truckers and lending an ear to their concerns.
Catherine and I walked through the streets of downtown Ottawa this afternoon to talk with truckers taking part in the #TruckerConvoy2022 about their concerns and hopes. pic.twitter.com/Mr2vqDDgHs
— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 31, 2022
Last year Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mandated COVID-19 jabs for all federal public service workers. His government has also banned anyone in Canada who qualifies for the jabs but refuses them from traveling by air, sea, and rail.
In his press release, Bernier also said that COVID vaccine-free Canadians should be allowed to travel.
“Both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated can catch and spread the virus. Vaccine passports are completely useless,” wrote Bernier.
“Repeal all travel restrictions on planes, trains, and boats for unvaccinated Canadians. These measures are useless and are a violation of our basic constitutional rights.”
As his third demand, Bernier wrote that the “government should stop bailing out provinces that devastate their economy with lockdowns, curfews, vaccine passports, and vaccine mandates.”
“Although provincial governments are responsible for most covid measures that affect Canadians, they would very probably have been a lot more prudent and moderate without the billions of dollars of borrowed and printed money sent by Ottawa through various programs,” he added.
“Provincial governments should be responsible for their own decisions. If they want to impose destructive measures, they should be accountable to their own citizens.”
Canadian truckers are fighting back against Justin Trudeau's Covid overreach and medical tyranny, and are giving people across the country -- and the world -- a new voice for freedom!
These truckers, like millions of other Canadians, have been subjected to unprecedented medical coercion, manipulation, and intimidation on behalf of Trudeau's liberal government, and, with their livelihoods on the line, they have risen to meet the moment by bringing their cause directly to Ottawa in the form of a massive Freedom Convoy!
But, unsurprisingly, they are still being met with resistance by extreme politicians who wish to exercise complete control over these truckers' -- and all Canadians' -- medical autonomy.
Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.
These truckers were categorized as "essential workers" (which they most certainly are) during the worst days of the Covid crisis, when lockdowns were the universal norm and millions of people were forced out of their jobs and offices. Even so, they remained on the job through it all, ensuring that essentials were available to people in every corner of the country, even when some businesses were shut down and strict rules were in place that made something as simple as grocery shopping a challenge for millions.
In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau went out of his way to compliment these men and women back in March of 2020, tweeting the following:
While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that - like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.
In fact, But just yesterday, Trudeau went on the record at a press conference labeling these truckers everything from "racists" to "Nazis" in a simply stunning reversal from his earlier comments.
So why the sudden change in attitude from the Prime Minister?
Because, as it turns out, these truckers are refusing to sit idly by while their rights -- and the rights of millions of working Canadians -- remain under attack like never before, and they are standing up to Trudeau and challenging his government's radical medical tyranny head-on.
With their livelihoods on the line, these truckers decided it was time to take action.
This past weekend, the #FreedomConvoy led a 50-mile-long caravan of what's estimated to be thousands of truckers from across Canada to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where they staged a monumental demonstration to protest Trudeau's vaccination mandate.
In addition, truckers from across the United States (who are similarly fighting to preserve their own medical freedoms against a power-hungry federal government) also joined the Freedom Convoy to stand in solidarity with their neighbors to the north.
This massive, now-international movement to restore the individual rights of these truckers and all working people after nearly two years' worth of lockdowns, mandates, and vast government overreach and infringement is taking Ottawa -- and all of Canada -- by storm.
Look no further than the trucker's GoFundMe, which has raised $10 million in support of their cause -- more than what was raised by either of Canada's two major political parties during the last financial quarter of 2021.
The grassroots are clearly on their side (and the side of freedom), but even so, Trudeau remains unmoved...
He has dismissed the truckers and their supporters as a "small fringe," and has even accused the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and its participants of holding "unacceptable views."
But Justin Trudeau is wrong: These hardworking men and women are not racists or Nazis, and they are certainly not a fringe group -- they are patriotic, freedom-loving Canadians who refuse to stand down when being faced with egregious medical tyranny on the federal government's part, and who are using their constitutional right(s) to freedom of speech and expression to be a unified voice for millions of others faced with similar medical mandates.
And they need our support.
'Canada’s trucker convoy has shown the world it’s possible to push back against COVID tyranny': https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/canadas-trucker-convoy-has-shown-the-world-its-possible-to-push-back-against-covid-tyranny/
The Freedom Convoy says they are not going anywhere until their demands are met. As of this writing, organizers have raised $10.1 million in funds.
Last week, the group listed its demands, which include eliminating “all vaccine passports, including inter-Canada passport system,” and all “mandatory programs of vaccination and contact tracing.”
In his press release, Bernier praised the truckers.
“Unvaccinated cross-border truckers have been providing an essential service to the Canadian economy for two years,” he wrote.
“That’s why they were [initially] exempt from the border closures. They pose no threat to anyone. They’re alone in their trucks most of the time. There is no crisis because of sick truckers.”
On Monday Prime Minister Trudeau claimed the Freedom Convoy was full of Nazi and racist sympathies. The mainstream media had repeatedly published images of a man seen at the protest with a Confederate flag, now widely considered a symbol of white supremacist beliefs, and of a man holding a Nazi flag.
However, many conservative political commentators think the Nazi and Confederate flag holders were paid provocateurs, not real convoy protesters. Some media outlets have put a reward for information leading to their identity.