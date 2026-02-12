Maxime Bernier denounces radical ‘trans ideology’ after Canadian school shooting

'How many more must die before we end this toxic ideology?' the People's Party of Canada leader asked after a shooting rampage left eight dead and no less than 25 injured.

( LifeSiteNews ) – People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier blasted radical “trans ideology” running amok in Canada, after a biologically born male identified as a “transgender” man went on a shooting rampage in a remote Canadian town, killing eight people.

“Let’s speak the truth that the establishment media refuses to acknowledge: The shooter was a trans-identified male, falsely described as female. He was lost in a delusion fueled by a radical ideology that contradicts basic biological realities,” Bernier wrote Wednesday on X.

“How many more must die before we end this toxic ideology?”

As r eported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian shooter suspect, identified as biologically born 18-year-old male Jesse Van Rootselaar, went on a rampage Wednesday, killing eight, mostly children, and wounding no less than 25 more people.

Van Rootselaar, who dressed as a female, was involved in an incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in the remote town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. It is the second-worst school shooting in Canadian history.

Many of the victims are on life support.

So far, law enforcement officials are identifying the suspect as a “gun person,” avoiding the use of pronouns.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the young man began “transitioning” six years ago when he was around 12.

His mother, whom he killed on Tuesday, reportedly published pro-transgender posts on social media.

Bernier: ‘We’ve let a cult take over our society’



Bernier, who in recent years has not been shy in speaking the biological fact that there are only “two” sexes, male and female, said the tragedy is that those promoting “trans ideology” are not helping matters.

“Trans ideology isn’t liberation,” he noted. “It’s a path to psychosis and affirming it prevents real help from reaching those who need it most.”

Bernier noted that a string of recent shootings in the United States, where so-called “transgender” people were involved, shows that this issue “won’t stop until we change course.”

“Liberals, fake Conservatives and every member of Parliament have voted unanimously for Bill C-4 in 2021, which criminalizes parents and therapists who try to help minors with gender dysphoria accept who they are,” he noted.



“It’s illegal to treat children for a mental disorder, but it’s legal to encourage them to undergo ‘gender affirming therapy’ and mutilate their body with harmful drugs or surgeries.”

Bernier called out what he called the transgender “cult” running amok in Canadian politics and society.

“We’ve let a cult take over our society, where even police cannot call a man a man. Our children are paying the ultimate price for this cowardice,” he said.

“Our position (PPC) on transgender ideology is clear and unwavering: We must modify the Criminal Code to outlaw the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and any form of bodily mutilation on minors with the goal of ‘transitioning’ to another sex.”

Alberta and other provinces have banned the so-called chemical or surgical “transitioning” of minors as well as biological men competing in women’s sports. However, they have faced backlash from leftist activists who have tried to stop the law from being implemented.

Overwhelming evidence shows that persons who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” procedures are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given such irreversible surgeries. In addition to catering to a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, and infertility.

