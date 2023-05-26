Maxime Bernier mocks Trudeau’s ‘gender equality’ minister over ‘Pansexual Visibility Day’ tweet

Bernier blasted the Trudeau government's minister for women, gender equality and youth for celebrating sexual immorality while ignoring the 'trans mutilation industry' and 'perverts' in women's spaces.

(LifeSiteNews) – Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), has again blasted gender ideology, this time ripping a Canadian federal minister for tweeting in support of “Pansexual Visibility Day.”

“Canada’s minister for women, gender equality and youth. She won’t protect the youth against the trans mutilation industry, or women against unfair competition by men in sports, or perverts in their spaces,” tweeted Bernier Wednesday.

Canada’s minister for women, gender equality and youth. She won’t protect the youth against the trans mutilation industry, or women against unfair competition by men in sports, or perverts in their spaces. But she’s very keen on making “pansexuality” more visible! 🤡🇨🇦 https://t.co/MwokcK7ZHj — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) May 24, 2023

“But she’s very keen on making ‘pansexuality’ more visible!” he mocked.

Bernier tweet was in response to a Wednesday post by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minister for women and gender equality and youth, Marci Ien, which stated:

Today we celebrate Pansexual Visibility Day! It’s a day to uplift, educate, and celebrate. Pansexuality transcends gender and sex, focusing on the person within. Let’s recognize and celebrate love without limitations.

A “pansexual” is someone who thinks of themselves as a person who is open to sexual or romantic attraction to people “regardless of gender.” These kinds of people most often claim they have no specific gender, but rather that being a “pansexual” is a gender of its own.

As for Bernier, he has been one of the only federal politicians in recent years who has openly challenged the “transgender madness” sweeping Canada.

On Tuesday, he promised his party would overturn a slew of extreme pro-transgender laws should it ever form government, after announcing his official policy on what he called an “evil agenda” of “radical gender ideology” targeting kids in the nation.

“Radical trans activists are trying to destroy one of the key building blocks of a healthy society – the distinction between men and women,” he said.

“Children are never born in the wrong body. Children should be taught to accept themselves, not seek solutions through pharmaceuticals and medical procedures.”

Bernier also promised a PPC government, if ever elected, would modify the Criminal Code to “outlaw the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and any form of bodily mutilation on minors with the goal of ‘transitioning’ to another sex.”

“Moreover, any person encouraging minors to ‘transition’ will be held criminally responsible for attempting to cause harm,” he added.

A little over a week ago, Bernier first announced he will run in the upcoming Manitoba by-election in the federal riding of Portage-Lisgar, to be held on June 19, promising to fight for traditional family values against a society “overtaken by evil,” including “transgender madness.”

Of note is that the PPC in this riding, formerly held by the Conservative Party, did very well in the 2021 federal election, getting about 22% of the vote.

The proliferation of biological males using transgenderism to compete in, and in most cases, dominate in women’s sports has been on the rise.

To combat transgender extremism, many U.S. states have now enacted laws banning the mutilation of children’s bodies through sex change operations. However, no Canadian provincial government has done this to date.

As for the federal government of Trudeau, it has pledged to offer millions of taxpayer money in support of LGBTQ initiatives.

Since Trudeau took office in 2015, his Liberal government has consistently pushed both pro-abortion initiatives as well as those in favor of radical LGBT ideology.

Last year, the Trudeau government pledged a whopping $100 million dollars as part of its “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” piggybacking off of Trudeau’s 2017 commitment to recognize “trans rights” as “human rights.”

The pro-life and pro-family Campaign Life Coalition has noted in detail how Trudeau’s 2022 budget was “both anti-life and anti-family.”

