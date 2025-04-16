Maxime Bernier promises to introduce legislation banning late-term abortion in Canada

While still supporting abortion in the first 3 months, Maxime Bernier and his People's Party have become the biggest federal party willing to oppose abortion in any capacity.

RED DEER, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) –– Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), Maxime Bernier, has promised to introduce legislation to ban late-term abortion in Canada if elected. The current practice in Canada allows abortion-on-demand for any reason through all nine months of pregnancy and is supported by all other major federal political parties, including the Conservative Party.

“Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly said he is pro-choice, and he doesn’t want to reopen this debate and change the law,” said Bernier while speaking at a campaign stop in Red Deer, Alberta, on April 16.

“The People’s Party believes it is time for Canada to join the civilized world by enacting reasonable restrictions on abortion that balance the rights of the mother with the protection of unborn life.”

It is important to note that a mother never has a “right” to kill her unborn child no matter the stage of pregnancy. It is also worth noting that this is a fact of the natural law knowable through reason alone and has been affirmed infallibly by the Catholic Church.

“Instead of valuing and promoting life, Canada’s government allows, and even promotes, policies that bring death,” Bernier continued at his rally, reminding those in attendance that there is a “very influential death cult in Canada.”

“Canada is one of the few countries in the world that has no legal restrictions on abortion. As a result, abortions can legally be performed at any stage of pregnancy, including during the third trimester of a pregnancy. It’s legal to kill a fully developed baby who would be viable if born prematurely,” Bernier reminded Canadians, calling such a permissive regime “infanticide.”

“A People’s Party government will break the taboo surrounding abortion and encourage an open, respectful, and fact-based discussion on this issue,” the leader promised.

While Bernier’s PPC is the only major federal party to openly talk against abortion in any capacity, the official party policy does state that it supports abortion in the “first three months of pregnancy,” a permission that differs greatly from the true, moral pro-life position.

During his Red Deer campaign rally, Bernier also called out the planned expansion of legal euthanasia in Canada to those suffering solely from mental illness, but once again stopped short of committing himself to supporting a complete reversal of the gravely immoral practice.

As for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, like New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, he has been “red-lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition for his pro-abortion and pro-euthanasia views – views he restated twice this campaign by pledging to “never” restrict abortion in Canada and to keep the euthanasia laws on the books – the remarks drew concern from those worried about the nation’s ever-expanding death regime.

Despite its leader, the Conservative Party does have some fully pro-life MPs within its ranks, such as Leslyn Lewis.

Bernier has been given a “C+” grade by Campaign Life Coalition on issues of life and family, with the pro-life group noting he has a mixed voting record on such issues while at the same time acknowledging he has made a shift towards more socially conservative views in recent years.

According to Campaign Life Coalition’s website, abortion has killed over 4 million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

