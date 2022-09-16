Maxime Bernier questions ‘fraud’ of continuing COVID shots in Canada after Denmark eases back

'It never was necessary. End this fraud.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) said it’s time for Canada to end the “fraud” and stop giving the COVID shots to healthy people under 60 in light of Denmark now not recommending the shots for those under 50.

“We must do the same in Canada,” Maxime Bernier tweeted yesterday with a link to a Counter Signal report about Denmark’s new jab rules.

“Healthy people under 50, or 60, were never at risk. It never was necessary. End this fraud.”

Bernier chose not to get the COVID jabs and throughout the entire COVID crisis called out government overreach.

In May, he said he was happy that he made the “rational” decision to not get “their” COVID vaccines.

He also recently blasted Piere Poilievre, the Conservative Party of Canada’s new leader, for earlier promoting the COVID jabs and only speaking out against COVID mandates when it became acceptable to do so.

In a recent blog, Bernier noted that because he chose not to get the COVID shots, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “thinks I’m now a dangerous extremist.”

“Liberal-funded mainstream media spent the past two years dehumanizing me and millions of Canadians like you,” Bernier wrote, “because we believe no one should be persecuted for refusing an unnecessary and risky treatment.”

A few days ago, the government of Denmark said it no longer recommended that healthy people under age 50 get the COVID shots. The county had earlier stopped its use for those under 18.

The United Kingdom recently stopped giving the jabs to those under age 12.

In Canada, however, the still-experimental COVID injections were just approved for use for those age six months and up.

The approval of the jabs for babies in Canada comes even though over 400 doctors, scientists, and professionals declared a medical crisis due to “diseases and death associated with the ‘COVID-19 vaccines.’”

Advisers to Health Canada recently recommended Canadians take a “booster” of the still experimental COVID injections, which are now known to do next to nothing to stop the spread of the virus, every three months.

However, a recent LifeSiteNews report highlights how data from Canada’s National Advisory Committee shows expectant Canadian mothers are far more likely to shun the experimental COVID injections, which have been linked to an increase in miscarriages.

Researchers from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine discovered a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

Autopsy data shows a close association between the COVID mRNA jabs and heart inflammation, more so than between the COVID virus itself and heart issues.

Also, according to two recent medical studies from Europe, blood damage explains the many harmful impacts of COVID shots.

As for Bernier, he was recently in court battling a COVID ticket given to him for attending a freedom rally. He has vowed to fight for the right to freedom of assembly to ensure Canadians’ free speech is protected.

