Maxime Bernier rebukes ‘transgender madness’ targeting kids, blasts Conservative Party silence

(LifeSiteNews) –– People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier spared no words in blasting the “transgender madness” targeting kids across Canada, while also taking the time to point out the Conservative Party of Canada’s silence on the topic.
In a newsletter sent to his followers on April 7, Bernier noted that in the past few months “it feels like things have been kicked into overdrive” when it comes to “transgender madness.”
“Across Canada, radical trans activists have been aggressively pushing their agenda to normalize transgenderism, particularly amongst children,” wrote Bernier.
“Not only have they not been opposed by governments, they are being actively protected by them!”
The son of pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library over the weekend.
Nathaniel Pawlowski was detained and ticketed on Saturday by Calgary Police Service (CPS) because he was preaching too “close” to the drag event, in an apparent violation of a new and oppressive bylaw.
Pawlowski said that he was outside the event to “preach, read the Bible and just speak.”
Video of the incident shows Pawlowski along with his friend Deklan Friesen speaking to a crowd outside the library.
Calgary City Council last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Mayor Jyoti Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.
The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings are barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.
Top constitutional lawyer John Carpay recently blasted Calgary City Council for going to “war” against Canadians’ freedoms by using bylaws to target people’s ability to protest events at public facilities, including drag queen performance directed at children.
In an opinion piece published on March 17 in the Western Standard, Carpay said “freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what’s approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.”
Pawlowski noted that his ticket has no penalty listed yet, as police must “review the evidence on me and that they will be stopping by my home to issue charges.”
His ticket does have a mandatory court appearance date. Each charge under Calgary’s bylaw carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000 and up to a year in jail.
Pawlowski had asked the police officers if they would also be enforcing “the same law on to the other side with the Antifa protesters”, but nobody was served a ticket except for he and Friesen.
In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under its left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”
In February, Gondek vowed to use the bylaw to go after drag queen story hour protesters after some of the events were postponed by pro-family objectors.
In early March, fulfilling her promise, Calgary City Council then passed the bylaw that banned protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities.
Carpay noted that while there are limits to free speech, “Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.”
He also wrote how a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Zundel “explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms], unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.”
“The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false,” wrote Carpay.
According to Carpay, Gondek seems to “believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries.”
“She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw,” noted Carpay.
There exists a “freedom of expression” which includes the “right” to choose “high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox,” continued the lawyer.
“Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring,” he added.
Christian pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged in early March for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library in Calgary.
Carpay wrote that the city council’s use of “coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard,” amounts to “crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends.”
“The point of protests is to be seen and heard,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that being forced to stand 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas “reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance.”
“Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance,” charged Carpay.
According to Carpay, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies to those at the receiving end of a person speaking out.
“Potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf,” said Carpay.
“Calgary’s ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.”
Carpay noted that “repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept ‘safe’ from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false.”
“In the past – and still today – those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that in a “free society,” there is no way everyone can be “safe” from hearing one’s opposing views.
“The ‘safety’ which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries,” wrote Carpay.
“But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.”
In addition to Carpay, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also objected to the new bylaw, and has vowed to commence a legal challenge against the “unconstitutional” policy.
Supporting Bernier’s point, just a few weeks ago the New Democratic Party (NDP) of Ontario, which is the province’s official opposition, introduced a bill that would in effect ban anyone from protesting within 100 meters of drag queen story times or other “2SLGBTQI+” designated events.
Bill 94, known as the “Keeping 2SLGBTQI+ Communities Safe Act, 2023” was tabled by NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam.
If passed, those found to have performed an act of “intimidation” near any protected event could be fined up to $25,000.
The press conference for the introduction of the bill included many “transgender” activists standing alongside children.
Noted Bernier about this, “Take a look at this screenshot from the press conference where they announced this new bill. I honestly can’t believe this isn’t from some satirical skit!”
At the same time transgenderism is being promoted by politicians, Canadians who have been speaking out against the ideology’s targeting of kids have been attacked by activists.
During a recent “Transgender Day of Visibility” rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian father Chris Elston, was grabbed by the throat, then thrown to the ground and punched for opposing gender ideology.
In another incident, Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was jailed twice and charged for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library a few weeks ago in the western Canadian city, at which he was assaulted.
He was released from a Calgary jail after he decided to sign bail papers to take care of an urgent medical condition, but was arrested again for a third time and is currently in jail awaiting another bail hearing.
Said Bernier about these events, “these transgender activists know they’re above the law, they know establishment politicians will fall over themselves to protect their inappropriate behaviors just like we’ve seen in Calgary and Ontario.”
“All of this had happened in just the last month!”
Bernier recently lampooned the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) over a woke tweet promoting the day. He noted that “the Canadian military is completely dysfunctional and this is what they’re focused on?”
Canada needs a ‘voice of reason’ to oppose transgender ‘madness’
Bernier in his newsletter to PPC members asked plainly, “What is happening to our government? What is happening to our society?”
He said that was is needed today is a “voice of reason in Parliament to stand up for basic realities like the fact that there are only two sexes, and that children should not be encouraged to ‘transition’ and be mutilated!”
Bernier then blasted the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) under its leader Pierre Poilievre for doing “absolutely nothing to push back on this disturbing trend,” accusing the party of choosing to “talk about the economy” instead of “touch[ing] important social and cultural issues like this.”
He then accused some CPC MPs, such as Melissa Lantsman, of having quietly signaled “to the trans activists that they are on their side.”
Bernier has consistently blasted the targeting of kids as a form of “incredibly irresponsible” gender “ideology” that “must stop.”
While Canada’s Criminal Code already bans all forms of “hate speech,” laws like Ontario’s pending Bill 94 take the policy of speech a step further.
In June 2022 in Calgary, for example, the city council under its left-leaning mayor, Jyoti Gondek, amended the city's bylaws to "specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others."
Taking it a step further just last month, Calgary, in conjunction with its 2022 bylaw, passed the "Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw" to prohibit "specified protests" both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings.
The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting against pro-LGBT events at public buildings will be barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.
Just his past Saturday, the son of famous COVID-resisting pastor Artur Pawlowski, Nathaniel Pawlowski, was ticketed after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library in the city. Police at the scene referenced a new city bylaw that prohibits such activity.
The young man, along with his friend Deklan Friesen, could both be facing massive fines and perhaps even jail time over the incident.