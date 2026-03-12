Maxime Bernier says Canada needs to ‘promote motherhood’ to combat low fertility rates

‘We must prioritize Canadian families over immigrants, with policies that put more money back into the pockets of young Canadians,’ Bernier wrote.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), said to combat low fertility rates, Canada must begin to promote “motherhood” from within the population and stop allowing so many immigrants into the nation unchecked.

“We must fix the conditions that prevent Canadians from having children,” wrote Bernier in a recent X post.

“We must promote motherhood.”

Bernier did not hold back in his post in bashing Canada’s recent immigration woes, which, as reported by LifeSiteNews recently, has shown that, for nearly a decade, Canada let in 25,000 asylum seekers without any of them ever being properly vetted.

“We must prioritize Canadian families over immigrants, with policies that put more money back into the pockets of young Canadians,” he wrote.

The PPC leader said that, when it comes to Canada, a declining population is “Not the End of the World,” inasmuch as it would relieve pressure on Canada’s institutions, which are being overwhelmed by excessive immigration.

“Our fertility rate has been falling for over six decades. It has now collapsed to 1.26 children per woman in 2024. That’s far below the 2.1 rate needed for a population to simply replace itself,” he wrote.

“Canada’s declining fertility is not an isolated phenomenon; it’s part of a larger global trend that has been unfolding across North America, Europe, and East Asia for decades. Because of this, our population growth now hinges entirely on immigration. And last year, immigration numbers declined. As a result, we saw zero population growth.”

Bernier noted how the real issue in Canada is that a “big, fat government that wastes our money on DEI programs, climate change, foreign aid, corporate handouts and all sorts of useless and inefficient programs to buy votes.”

“The real problem is not that we aren’t importing enough people. The real problem is that our own people can no longer afford to start families,” he noted.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s birth rate has plunged to an all-time low for the second year in a row and shows no signs of improving anytime soon.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest births and stillbirths’ data from 2024, the nation’s official fertility rate is 1.25 children per woman, lower than in 2023, which was 1.26 children per woman.

In total, there were 368,928 babies born in Canada from 2024 to 2025, a number that would be much greater if not for abortion. For context, in 2022, 97,211 Canadian babies were killed by abortion.

‘We do not need to replace Canadians with foreigners’

Bernier observed how high taxes in Canada and “unaffordable housing” are to blame. He also noted how a “doom and gloom” message from “leftist elites, the media, and the established political class” saying “Canada is a racist society and the planet is dying because of climate change and overpopulation,” has caused many to consider to not have kids.

“Is it any wonder they don’t want to bring children into a world they’ve been told is evil?” he noted.

“We are trapped in a cycle of insanity: Mass immigration has driven up housing costs, which discourages young couples from having babies, which causes the birth rate to fall, which is then used as the excuse for even more immigrants,” he wrote.



“It must stop. We do not need to replace Canadians with foreigners.”



Under the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

Current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is fully onboard with what in Canada is dubbed a “multicultural” identity, which in reality often downplays the Christian European heritage of those who founded Canada’s hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.



When looking back, Canada’s fertility rate hit an all-time high of 3.94 children per woman in 1959. The birth rate then plummeted after the introduction of the birth control pill in the 1960s. The birth control pill was decriminalized in Canada in 1969.

Like abortion, contraception is condemned by the Catholic Church as gravely sinful. The Church also makes clear that abortion, contraception, and other anti-life interventions are contrary to natural law, and thus their moral impermissibility is knowable by all through reason.

