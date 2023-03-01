Maxime Bernier says Canada should not be involved in ‘proxy war between the US and Russia’

'We should stand for Canada first,' the People's Party leader tweeted.

(LifeSiteNews) – While politicians of all stripes marked the first-year anniversary of the escalation of the Russia/Ukraine war last week, leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier said bluntly that Canada should stay out of the conflict.

“No. We should stand for Canada first and not get involved in this destructive proxy war between the US and Russia,” tweeted Bernier on Friday in response to a message from Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre.

Poilievre had tweeted, “One year ago today, Russian aggression took on a new form of evil with the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

“Throughout this war, we’ve seen the unshakeable resilience of the Ukrainian people. Canada must always stand for freedom & democracy in the face of evil tyrants.”

Bernier was not the only one to take issue with Poilievre’s tweet.

“Justin Trudeau apparently took over Pierre’s Twitter account,” tweeted blue-check user Viva Frei (lawyer David Freiheit).

Another Twitter user pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing for at least eight years.

“Do you people honestly not know of the bombing & shelling of the Donbas region that went on for the last 8 years?? Do you honestly not know about the persecution of the Russian speaking Ukrainian citizens? Did nobody watch Ukraine on Fire? This is why conservatives keep losing,” tweeted user Kat Kanada.

LifeSiteNews has reported extensively on the Ukraine-Russia conflict since Russian troops went into many parts of Ukraine in February 2022.

The war has been ongoing since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

The escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine has caused a major humanitarian crisis, with millions of people forced to flee their homes. Canada has welcomed thousands of displaced Ukrainians.

The war has also seen propaganda from both sides take center stage and has caused anti-Russian sentiment to increase drastically worldwide.

On February 20, Bernier put out a video message on Twitter, saying; “Russia-Ukraine War: Are we absolutely sure that Russia is entirely to blame or that Ukraine is only a victim?”

“Canada should not take sides nor be involved,” he added.

On November 19, Bernier gave a speech at the Rebel News Live conference at which he made clear that he does not support what Russia has done in Ukraine, but that there are always two sides to a story.

“At the outset, let me express my deepest sympathy for the innocent Ukrainian and Russian men, women, and children caught in the middle of this terrible conflict that could and should have been avoided,” said Bernier.

“It is said that about a hundred thousand soldiers have been killed on both sides, a number that will unfortunately very likely continue to climb.”

Bernier said that “even though one country, Russia, clearly invaded another country, Ukraine, the situation is more complex than ‘Russia bad, Ukraine good,’ something the general public fails to understand, due in large part to the slanted and dishonest coverage from the corporate media.”

“I believe Canada should not have gotten involved in this war. We should have remained neutral and worked with our allies to help establish a peace process,” he added.

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government said it will give battle tanks to Ukraine even though Canada’s own military has aging equipment and, compared to some of its allies, is woefully underfunded.

