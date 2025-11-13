Maxime Bernier says deceased veterans would be shocked at ‘state of Canada today’

The People’s Party of Canada leader lamented the lack of government funding for veterans and the absence of prayer services on Remembrance Day.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – As Canadians gathered to remember their war dead and lives lost on November 11, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said the reality is that veterans who gave their lives would be appalled by the “state of Canada” in 2025.

“Remember those who fought for our country,” Bernier wrote Monday on X, a day ahead of Remembrance Day in Canada.

“But also, think about what those men would say if they saw the state of Canada today. We must make sure they did not die in vain. #RemembranceDay.”

Bernier has made similar comments in the past about the state of Canada under Liberal Party rule and has regularly criticized the Carney government.

Canadians observe Remembrance Day on November 11, the same day the U.S. celebrates Veterans’ Day.

Decades of Liberal Party rule in Canada have resulted in not only a lack of funding toward the nation’s military but also to its veterans as well as attacks on prayer services held on the day.

Indeed, as reported by LifeSiteNews, in 2024, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) banned prayer at all Remembrance Day celebrations. This prompted an outcry from Canadians, military members, and political figures.

This year, LifeSiteNews reported that the CAF was preparing chaplains for further restrictions on prayer ahead of Remembrance Day.

Additionally, in 2023, the CAF issued a directive placing harsh restrictions on public prayer. However, the orders were rescinded after backlash from Canadians, including many CAF members.

