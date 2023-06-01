Maxime Bernier says he has no regrets after being found guilty of 2021 charges for violating COVID rules

'Yes, I did violate the unjust, immoral, unconstitutional, stupid, useless, unscientific, ineffective, and irrational public health order in Saskatchewan. And I’m proud of it!' the People's Party of Canada leader said.

(LifeSiteNews) – People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier said he is “proud” of violating “unjust” COVID health rules after being found guilty of breaking them in 2021 because he attended a pro-freedom, anti-lockdown rally in Regina, Saskatchewan.

“Yes, I did violate the unjust, immoral, unconstitutional, stupid, useless, unscientific, ineffective, and irrational public health order in Saskatchewan,” Bernier tweeted Saturday.

“And I’m proud of it!”

Last Thursday, Regina provincial court Judge Murray Hinds found Bernier, along with eight others guilty of failing to comply with COVID health rules, because they gathered at an event that was over the 10-person limit. Of note is that the judge acquitted three people.

From May 8 to May 15, 2021, anti-COVID lockdown rallies were held in Regina’s Victoria Park. Bernier spoke at the event on May 8, which was attended by more than 200 people.

After being ticketed for attending the rally, Bernier said in 2021 that his tickets were “unjust” and “illegal,” adding that he would fight “that up to the Supreme Court and we will win.”

In Judge Hinds’ decision, he found that Bernier’s and the others’ claim that the tickets violated their Charter rights did not apply and said it “is apparent that the applicants are dissatisfied with the Court’s decisions in these cases.”

“They may wish to appeal these decisions to a higher court. However, they may not relitigate the issues a second time in this court,” he added.

Just over a week ago, Provincial Court of Manitoba Judge Anne Krahn stayed two charges leveled against Bernier for violating COVID isolation health rules in 2021 because he was “illegally” asked about his COVID jab status, but he was hit with fines of more than $2,000 on two other charges relating to illegal gatherings.

Bernier frequented many anti-COVID lockdown rallies across Canada throughout 2021 and 2022, when most provinces had in place strict COVID health rules.

In recent weeks, Bernier announced he will run in the upcoming Manitoba federal by-election in the Portage-Lisgar riding, promising to fight for traditional family values against a society “overtaken by evil,” including “transgender madness.”

Of note is that the Portage-Lisgar area is where Bernier was arrested after holding an outdoor rally in 2021.

Last week, Bernier made a large pro-life announcement, saying if elected as an MP in the upcoming June by-election in Manitoba that he will introduce a private member’s bill to try and ban late-term abortion, which he called “abhorrent.”

The nation’s top pro-life and pro-family group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), has given Bernier a C-plus grade, noting he has a mixed voting record on such issues.

