Maxime Bernier says it’s ‘disgusting’ for Canada not to have a law banning late-term abortions

The People's Party leader spoke out for the second time in a week against late-term abortions that supposedly 'don't exist in Canada.'

( LifeSiteNews ) – People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier did not hold back while sharing his views about late-term abortions in Canada.

“It’s DISGUSTING! I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been told: late-term abortions don’t exist in Canada,” Bernier wrote Wednesday on X.

“We need a law!”

Bernier made the comments in response to a RightNow video exposing what the group says is the “Canadian government,” which is “paying for late-term abortions in the United States?”

The group released an undercover video on its X account.

This is the second time in a week that Bernier has spoken out against late-term abortions in Canada. Last week, he called for an end to “infanticide” after another RightNow video exposed late-term abortions in Canada.

Bernier has been one of the few Canadian politicians who is not only unafraid to speak out against abortion in general but openly call for Canada to enact laws banning late-term abortion.

Canada has no law regarding abortion, but it is openly allowed unrestricted up to birth.

The People’s Party of Canada’s official doctrine advocates for a framework “where abortion is restricted after the first trimester and late-term abortions are prohibited except in exceptional circumstances.”

The People’s Party of Canada and the Christian Heritage Party are the only parties in Canada to advocate for protections for the unborn.

Late-term abortions often result in live births, as the baby is not completely killed during the abortion procedure. As reported by LifeSiteNews recently, 150 babies were born after botched abortions in 2023-2024 in Canada, but it’s not known how many survived.

Similarly, reports from 2018 indicated that 766 babies were born alive after late-term abortions in Canada between 2013 and 2018 and presumably left to die.

There were 368,928 babies born in Canada from 2024 to 2025, a number that would be much greater if not for abortion. For context, in 2022, 97,211 Canadian babies were killed by abortion.

