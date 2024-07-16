Maxime Bernier says Trudeau could indeed resign before the next federal election

As the pressure mounts against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his floundering Liberal Party, People's Party leader Maxime Bernier predicted, 'I believe that he may resign early next year.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, has predicted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resign before the next federal election.

In a July 11 episode of conservative-leaning podcast “Stand on Guard,” Bernier told host David Krayden that he believes Trudeau will step down as leader of the Liberal Party sometime before the federal election scheduled for fall 2025.

“I believe that he may resign early next year,” Bernier predicted.

“Trudeau still has some time,” he said. “And I believe that we will know [his future] maybe, you know, in February, next year. And if Trudeau resigns, that will be around that time his party will have time to do a leadership contest [and elect] a new leader.”

Despite thinking Trudeau will step down, Bernier clarified that he doesn’t believe replacing Trudeau will “do anything,” as a change in leadership will not change the fact that Canadians “are fed up” with the Liberal Party in general.

Bernier’s prediction comes as Trudeau’s popularity has plummeted with no apparent end in sight.

A recent poll found that 70 percent of Canadians believe the country is “broken” as Trudeau focuses on issues like so-called “climate change” that citizens feel are of little importance. Similarly, in January, most Canadians reported that they’re worse off financially since Trudeau took office.

Another January poll showed that 46 percent of Canadians expressed a desire for the federal election to take place sooner rather than the latest mandated date in the fall of 2025.

Indeed, even Liberal MPs have called for an end to Trudeau leadership, something that ramped up even more after the Liberals lost a downtown Toronto by-election in a riding they have safely held for over 30 years.

In the interview, Bernier predicted a massive Conservative Party victory in the next election, but warned Canadians that they will be disappointed in Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

“He will have a majority,” Bernier predicted. “And I believe that lots of people will be disappointed.”

As LifeSiteNews has previously reported, Poilievre’s pro-abortion and anti-family voting record have led many Canadians to wonder if he will be much of an improvement over Trudeau.

In one such instance last December, Poilievre’s wife Anaida made headlines for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views. Poilievre has been previously “red lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) which rates politicians on their commitment to pro-life and pro-family values.

CLC noted that in “the 2022 leadership debates, Poilievre flatly stated that he is “pro-choice” and “pro-choix” on abortion, in both official languages.”

In fact, the Conservative leader is known for waiting to make strong statements until after the public reacts. In February, Poilievre muzzled his own MPs from speaking about Alberta’s forthcoming ban on “transitioning” kids, only to come out days later in favor of the move after public support for Alberta’s policy rolled in.

Even when endorsing Alberta’s plan, he refrained from pledging any action if he were elected prime minister, choosing instead to insist that such matters are best left under provincial jurisdiction.

On the other hand, Bernier and his People’s Party have been strong opponents to the gender mutilation of minors, discriminatory hiring practices such as “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) requirements, and “woke” ideology more broadly.

While Bernier is not pro-life, his party does support a ban on late-term abortions. In contrast, Poilievre’s Conservatives and Trudeau’s Liberals agree on maintaining the status quo on abortion in Canada, which permits the deadly practice for any reason up until the moment of birth.

It is important to note that the Catholic Church outright condemns abortion in all circumstances, and unchangeably considers the practice grave immoral and impermissible from the moment of conception.

