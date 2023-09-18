Maxime Bernier set to attend ‘Million Person March’ against LGBT agenda this Wednesday

'I'll be at the #1MillionMarch4Children in Ottawa this Wednesday,' Maxime Bernier announced on social media, adding that he will be at another pro-family event this Friday in Toronto.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), Maxime Bernier, has announced that he will be attending the “Million Person March” against LGBT indoctrination in schools this week.

On September 17, Bernier revealed that he will join Canadians gathered this Wednesday in downtown Ottawa to protest the promotion of the LGBT agenda in schools, while also slamming the recently leaked footage of high-ranking Ontario union members discussing how they plan to disrupt the pro-family event.

“The pro radical trans ideology unions are planning to disrupt these marches,” he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They want to promote the mutilation of children. Let them show how crazy and disconnected from their members they are!”

I’ll be at the #1MillionMarch4Children in Ottawa this Wednesday, and then join @BillboardChris and @officialJosh_A for their march in Toronto on Friday. The pro radical trans ideology unions are planning to disrupt these marches. They want to promote the mutilation of children.… pic.twitter.com/vg3xQ6anhd — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 17, 2023

Set to take place Wednesday, September 20, the Million Person March is a coast-to-coast protest gathering Canadians of all ages, races, and religions to defend children from LGBT indoctrination in schools.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, has adopted the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

The protest is planned for cities across Canada. Information for events in each province can be found here.

The main protest will take place in downtown Ottawa, Canada’s capital. Canadians will gather at the Parliament Hill at 9 a.m. EST before marching downtown at 11 a.m.

Event organizers are requesting that if parents cannot attend the march, they keep their children home from school on September 20.

Bernier also announced that he will join high school student Josh Alexander and pro-family activist Chris Elston, known on social media as “Billboard Chris,” on Friday for an “Education over Indoctrination” protest in Toronto.

This will be the second “Education over Indoctrination” protest this year. The first took place this June in Ottawa and resulted in police arresting five people, including one pro-LGBT counter-protester who was caught on film punching an elderly man.

Currently, Bernier is the only party leader to promise to attend the pro-family protest.

During a recent interview, normally pro-LGBT Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre declared that parents have the “final authority” over values taught to their children but failed to answer if he plans to attend the protest himself.

Meanwhile, event organizer Kamel El-Cheik declared that the Trudeau government requested his account on X be suspended following an interview highlighting the upcoming march.

As protests continue to increase in frequency and turnout, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, instead of addressing the concerns of parents, lectured Muslims on participating in these pro-family events, claiming that the protests are “fueled by the American right-wing.”

Trudeau then claimed that online material is “being weaponized by people who are not doing it because of their interest in supporting the Muslim community.”

