Maxime Bernier slams disciplinary action against teacher who put parental rights before ‘trans’ rights

A Montreal high school teacher is challenging in Quebec Superior Court the sanctions against her for refusing to lie to parents about a student's gender 'transition.'

( LifeSiteNews ) — People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier blasted news that a recent Canadian school teacher was disciplined for refusing to force or legitimize transgenderism over parental rights to his students.

The case concerns a Montreal high school teacher known as A.B. She is now fighting her school in a Charter challenge in Quebec Superior Court with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

As noted by the JCCF, in 2023, the teacher refused to go along with dictates from her school to legitimize a 14-year-old student who “transitioned” and underwent a female-to-male “transition” at school. A.B. refused to “lie” to students about the students’ true biological sex and did not legitimize its use with other students.

Bernier noted how this case is a wake-up call for Canadians not to capitulate to the “normalization” of so-called “transgender ideology,” which is rampant in Canada.

“Canadians who believe there are only two immutable sexes must not be compelled to adapt their language and behaviour to accommodate gender ideology. The normalization of transgender ideology, particularly amongst our youth, will have a catastrophic impact on a whole generation if we do not reverse course soon,” Bernier said about the case in an X post.

“This case isn’t just about compelled speech but how governments are actively, and deceitfully, undermining the role of parents.”

In 2021, the Quebec Minister of Education introduced the “ Improved Understanding and Practices for Sexual and Gender Diversity in Schools .”

“This guide is for all Quebec schools, and (Guide) for Quebec educational institutions. Following directives in the Guide, a Montreal high school created a set of procedures making it illegal to inform parents or guardians when their children over the age of 13 undergo a formal gender transition at school,” the JCCF noted.

The JCCF noted that the teacher in question had informed school administrators that “while she agreed to use the student’s preferred pronouns at school, she would not lie to parents about their child’s preferred gender identity at school, especially during an upcoming parent/teacher interview.”

“That interview did not occur. Instead, the school allowed the teacher to submit to the student and parents a written report that avoided the use of personal pronouns. While granting this exception, the school made it clear that the teacher would be obligated to meet with the parents during an upcoming spring parent/teacher interview. If the teacher disclosed any part of the student’s gender transition at school to parents during that interview, the school would fire the teacher immediately,” the JCCF said.

As a result of in essence being ordered to “lie,” the teacher stated, “I could not live with myself if I did that.”

“I will not look them in the eye and intentionally lie about the fact that we are enabling their child to undergo a significant psychosocial intervention without their knowledge,” she wrote.

“Transparent collaboration with parents is essential to my role as a teacher and is critical for the long-term wellbeing of children. Lying to parents about how we are treating their children, or about what is going on with their children at school, violates the principles of my vocation.”

The PPC’s position on “Gender Ideology” is that it calls it a “toxic ideology, which contradicts basic biological realities.”

“Children are never born in the wrong body. Children should be taught to accept themselves, not seek solutions through pharmaceuticals and medical procedures,” the PPC noted.

Teacher says Quebec’s school rules contravene Charter rights of ‘freedom of conscience’

A.B., with the help of the JCCF, has argued via a constitutional challenge that Quebec’s Guide and Procedures of the Quebec Minister of Education allows for a contravention of “parental rights protected by section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms … in defiance of the principles of fundamental justice and without sufficient justification in a free and democratic society.”

“The teacher also believes that the Guide and Procedures violate their section 2(b) Charter right to freedom of expression and their section 2(a) right to freedom of conscience,” the JCCF stated.

The case, according to lawyer Olivier Séguin, is “the first time a court action raised the issue of freedom of conscience without also raising the issue of freedom of religion.”

Section 2(a) of the Charter guarantees both freedom of conscience and religion.

Séguin noted, “It is true that prohibitions against lying are common to all religions, but my client’s conscientious objection is not religious in nature.”

Overwhelming evidence shows that persons who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” procedures are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given such irreversible surgeries. In addition to catering to a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, and infertility.

Some provinces, such as Alberta, have banned transgender surgery for minors

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