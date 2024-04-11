Maxime Bernier slams Poilievre over his support for UN pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement

People's Party leader Maxime Bernier told LifeSiteNews that 'the Conservative Party has always been absolutely supportive of the Paris Accord and remains so to this day.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier has called out Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for dodging a question regarding Canada’s participation in the United Nations’ pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement – a globalist agenda Poilievre confirmed he would keep the nation involved in as recently as last year.

In an April 7 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bernier pointed out that Poilievre had previously admitted that he will not remove Canada from the UN’s Paris Climate Agreement, which in addition to advancing many moral evils including abortion and contraception, allows Canada to be taxed for its emissions and has been criticized as a way for globalists to undermine national sovereignty.

“The Conservative Party has always been absolutely supportive of the Paris Accord and remains so to this day,” Bernier told LifeSiteNews.

In his post, Bernier explained that Poilievre “knows it’s pissing off a lot of Conservatives, so he prefers not to repeat it.”

He actually answered a few weeks ago that no, he’s not planning to withdraw from the Paris Accord. He knows it’s pissing off a lot of Conservatives, so he prefers not to repeat it. But the reality is Poilievre is a globalist who believes in the climate hoax and will tax… pic.twitter.com/mSuyMoBDtD — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 7, 2024

“But the reality is Poilievre is a globalist who believes in the climate hoax and will tax Canadians and regulate the Canadian economy to reach the Paris emissions reduction targets,” he warned. “‘Axe the tax’ is just a slogan to fool his base.”

Bernier’s warning comes after Poilievre dodged a question regarding Canada’s participation in the UN agreement during a press conference on April 1.

“You’ve made it very clear if you form government you will axe the carbon tax, but will you also withdraw us from the underlying United Nations Paris Accord agreement which allows us to be unfairly taxed on our emissions while giving China a pass?” Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey had questioned.

Instead of directly answering the question, Poilievre told media, “We will not be unfairly taxed on our emissions, and I will not give China or any other country a pass.”

“We will reduce emissions and cost,” he continued. “But our approach is completely different than Trudeau’s.”

“His approach is taxes, mine is technology,” Poilievre added. “His approach is to raise the cost of traditional energy that we will need, my approach is to lower the cost of alternatives.”

However, as Bernier later pointed out, Poilievre has already promised that he will keep Canada in the UN agreement. In November 2023, Poilievre confirmed that his government is “not proposing” that Canada exit the agreement.

While Poilievre has repeatedly promised to “axe” the carbon tax, his refusal to commit to withdrawing from the UN agreement and his promise to “reduce emissions” has some conservatives concerned his big-picture goal differs little from Trudeau’s.

Indeed, Poilievre’s stance seems consistent with the Conservative Party, which in recent years seems to have become merely a less radical form of the Liberal Party.

For example, according to Bernier, former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer’s first major decision after being elected leader in May 2017 “was to whip a vote in favour of a Liberal motion supporting the UN’s Paris Climate Accord.”

“All Conservatives, including Poilievre, voted in support with the other parties, except Cheryl Gallant who voted against, and me who abstained,” Bernier stated, providing the voting records as proof of his statement. “To avoid confronting my new leader, I left the House of Commons and did not vote.”

“Poilievre has said he will adopt other policies in replacement of the carbon tax to reach the Paris Accord’s emissions reduction targets,” Bernier continued. “He talks about promoting alternative green technologies such as nuclear and hydro, but we already have these.”

“Apart from a carbon tax, there are no other ways to aggressively lower oil and gas consumption and reach targets than coercive regulations and subsidies, as everyone who follows this debate knows,” he warned.

Bernier pointed out that while Poilievre decries the carbon tax, he fails to address the root issues.

“The PPC would withdraw from the Paris Accord, abolish these costly programs, not adopt any tax, regulation or subsidy to lower emissions, and let provinces and businesses address this issue as they see fit,” Bernier promised. “We would focus on reducing real pollution of air, water and soil.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, within the Paris Agreement’s Sustainable Development Goals is a 2030 target to have achieved “universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights,” a well known euphemism for abortion, contraception, and sterilization.

It also promotes the reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy, the same agenda being pushed by the World Economic Forum, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” plan of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

Share











