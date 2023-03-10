Maxime Bernier slams Trudeau for pushing transgender ideology on International Women’s Day

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on International Women’s Day that “trans women are women” and was met with significant backlash, most notably from People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier.
It’s not “anti-transgender hate” @JustinTrudeau. Stop labeling everything you disagree with as hate.
It’s just that “trans women” are actually NOT women. They’re men who cross-dress and mutilate their bodies to look more like women. But that doesn’t change biological reality.… https://t.co/oJaNS8IYxQ
— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 8, 2023
The first part of Trudeau’s tweet read: “When women and girls are empowered, entire families, communities, and societies succeed. So today, as we mark #IWD2023 and celebrate the incredible women and girls in our lives, let’s keep working to build a more equal and equitable future.”
Trudeau seemingly felt the need to add a reference to transgenderism in another tweet that he added to the thread, saying: “And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.”
On his blog, Maxime Bernier wrote a response to Trudeau’s tweets. He wrote: “This day is meant to celebrate women. Their unique identity, struggles, and accomplishments. But this holiday has been perverted by the woke establishment.”
Doubling down, Bernier added, “’[t]rans women’ are actually NOT women.”
He said that “transgenderism is having destructive consequences on women in our society,” and that he wanted “to take a moment to celebrate the REAL women out there!”
Bernier then mentioned “mothers, wives, sisters and daughters” as the women he thought should be honored on a day devoted to women.
Josh Alexander, who made international headlines after being arrested for standing up for the reality of biological sex in a Canadian Catholic school, also commented on Trudeau’s tweet.
Men are not women.
Truth is not hate.
Also, was this a shout out from @JustinTrudeau ? https://t.co/dKYMl5tA6J
— Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) March 8, 2023
“Men are not women,” he stated, and added “truth is not hate.”
In a seeming tongue-in-cheek fashion, he asked if Trudeau’s tweet about a “rise in anti-transgender hate” was a reference to his own internationally known story.
“Was this a shout out from [Trudeau]?” he asked.