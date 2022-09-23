Maxime Bernier stresses importance of pushing forward with lawsuits against Trudeau’s vax mandates

'I don’t trust the Liberal government for a minute. That’s why we need a legal decision that says covid mandates and restrictions were unconstitutional.'

(LifeSiteNews) – People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier warned the Canadian federal government might one day go back to imposing vaccine travel mandates despite the fact they are expected to be gone soon, and emphasized it’s important that lawsuits against the COVID travel mandates continue.

“Finally! But these measures could be reinstated any time,” Bernier tweeted Thursday.

“I don’t trust the Liberal government for a minute. That’s why we need a legal decision that says covid mandates and restrictions were unconstitutional. We’re still fighting.”

Earlier this week, news broke that the Canadian federal government, as soon as Monday, will announce an end to remaining COVID mandates in Canada regarding travel.

Canada’s much-detested ArriveCAN travel app will be made optional, and a mandate that foreigners must be jabbed to enter Canada is expected to be gone.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Company report that Bernier referred to in his tweet, a source said the Liberal cabinet is discussing whether or not to keep a mask mandate in place for air and rail travel.

Last fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a mandate that anyone traveling by air, rail or sea both domestically and internationally would need the COVID shots.

After much outrage and protests that included the Freedom Convoy and even pressure from the industry and travel groups, the Trudeau government announced a “suspension” of the COVID jab mandate for travelers and federally regulated transportation workers on June 20.

Bernier, former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford and others were in an Ottawa court Wednesday challenging the travel vaccine mandates.

A federal judge said she will reserve her decision on whether to allow legal proceedings to go ahead against the Canadian government’s travel vaccine mandates.

Bernier’s and Peckford’s lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) have said the Trudeau mandates impacted over 6 million Canadians.

Thousands of Canadians have taken to social media to vent their frustrations on Trudeau’s treatment of the vaccine-free.

The #TrudeauMustGo hashtag is now the number one trending political topic on Twitter, and to this date shows no signs of stopping hitting just over 2 million shares.

As it stands, the testimony in the travel vaccine mandate court cases has shown the Trudeau government had extremely limited data regarding what the risks were for viral in-flight transmission. The government had concluded that the risk of in-flight transmission was low.

The COVID jabs were never sufficiently studied for possible bad side effects and thus many Canadians were concerned about the safety of the jabs.

