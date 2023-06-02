Maxime Bernier suggests ‘pride month’ alternative dedicated to not ‘pushing’ gender confusion

'It’s so-called #PrideMonth. Can we also have a month dedicated to not pushing your sex life, sexual fetishes, and gender confusion in everyone’s face, and on children in particular?' the People's Party of Canada leader asked.

(LifeSiteNews) – People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier blasted the oversaturation of extreme transgender ideology on full display during “pride month,” notably when it comes to targeting kids, saying there should also be a month dedicated to not “pushing” one’s “gender confusion in everyone’s face.”

“It’s so-called #PrideMonth. Can we also have a month dedicated to not pushing your sex life, sexual fetishes, and gender confusion in everyone’s face, and on children in particular,” Bernier tweeted yesterday.

Bernier has not been shy in calling out what he called the “radical transgender ideology” targeting kids and has consistently been one of the few voices in Canada speaking out on the issue.

Contrast that to many Conservative politicians, such as Premiers Doug Ford of Ontario and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, who yesterday tweeted out support for “pride month” on social media.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre spoke out in support of “pride month” while speaking to journalists.

Considering the PPC is a libertarian-leaning party, Bernier himself noted that even those in his party who are “gay, lesbian, even trans” are themselves “horrified by the radical gender and trans ideology being taught to children.”

“They don’t want to be part of a tribe based on sexuality and gender identity, and don’t believe there is such a thing as a ‘2SLGBTQI+ community.’ They don’t feel represented by the subsidized grifters of the alphabet mafia who claim to speak in their names,” he noted.

Over two weeks ago, Bernier announced he is running in the upcoming Manitoba by-election in the federal riding of Portage-Lisgar, to be held June 19. His campaign is focusing on the fight for traditional family values against a society “overtaken by evil,” including “transgender madness,” he has said.

Last week, Bernier promised his party would overturn a slew of extreme pro-transgender laws should it ever form a government, after announcing his official policy on what he called an “evil agenda” of “radical gender ideology” targeting kids in the nation.

“Radical trans activists are trying to destroy one of the key building blocks of a healthy society – the distinction between men and women,” he said.

“Children are never born in the wrong body. Children should be taught to accept themselves, not seek solutions through pharmaceuticals and medical procedures.”

Bernier also announced that if elected as an MP in the June by-election, he will introduce a private member’s bill to try and ban late-term abortion, calling the practice “abhorrent.”

He has noted before that he opposes late-term abortion, and last year blasted the late-term killing of unborn babies as akin to genocide.

However, he has expressed that he is not completely against abortion in the early stages of pregnancy but would allow his MPs to vote along their consciences with respect to life issues.

The nation’s top pro-life and pro-family group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), has given Bernier a C-plus grade, noting he has a mixed voting record on issues related to life and family, despite making a shift toward a more socially conservative stance in recent years.

‘Neutral spaces’ for families free from LGBTQ propaganda are needed, says noted columnist

In recent years, the month of June means “pride month” is on full display in many Western nations with the full backing of many corporations, governments, and influential people.

However, as LifeSiteNews columnist Jonathon Van Maren pointed out in a recent blog, the many politicians, companies, and people who use the month to push an agenda are doing so to “grift” Canadians who do not want to take part in “pride.”

“As LGBT flags are increasingly shoved in all of our faces, it is increasingly important to create public spaces that are neutral and welcome to everyone, rather than flying the banner of a conquering, intolerant movement,” Van Maren noted.

Van Maren wrote that it seems Canadian institutions are competing to see who can “grovel lowest and flag-wave the hardest.”

“Politicians arrive to genuflect to their cultural overlords; corporations send expensive floats to the festivals of nudity and indecency organizers like to call parades; the LGBT flag is hoisted above schools, city halls, and businesses. My local grocery store already has giant ‘progress flags’ pasted to the automatic sliding glass doors,” he observed.

“With all of that will come LGBT activists insisting that they are victims. Here is how their grift works,” he noted:

LGBT activists insist that everybody fly the LGBT flag to overtly announce support for their ideology. Some institutions decline to fly this flag for reasons ranging from religious to community unity. LGBT activists then characterize this refusal to pro-actively show support for their agenda as a “backlash.” Canadian media obediently characterizes it as such. LGBT activists are now “victims” of their targets’ refusal to participate in the narrative they themselves have created.

“This strategy is so brazen that it only succeeds due to a potent combination of the cowardice of our politicians and the collaboration of our press,” Van Maren observed.

There have been some success stories, however, in relation to some Catholic school boards pushing back against “pride month.”

Earlier in the week, school trustees from York Catholic District School Board voted 6-4 against flying the “pride flag” at its Catholic Education Centre during June.

