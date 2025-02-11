Maxime Bernier vows to rehire military members fired over COVID shot, end woke ‘gender nonsense’

A People's Party of Canada government 'would eliminate all DEI programs, gender nonsense, and woke rules applying to the military, fire every non-citizen, and reinstate those fired over the vaccine mandates with back pay,' announced leader Maxime Bernier.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier has promised that if elected, he would purge the Canadian military of all DEI programs and “gender nonsense” while also rehiring all personnel fired for not getting the COVID shots with “back pay.”

“We need an army of non-woke soldiers loyal to Canada,” Bernier wrote on X Monday.

We need an army of non-woke soldiers loyal to Canada. A PPC government would eliminate all DEI programs, gender nonsense, and woke rules applying to the military, fire every non-citizen, and reinstate those fired over the vaccine mandates with back pay. pic.twitter.com/jAgtK55tet — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) February 10, 2025

“A PPC government would eliminate all DEI programs, gender nonsense, and woke rules applying to the military, fire every non-citizen, and reinstate those fired over the vaccine mandates with back pay,” he added.

Jeff Evely, who is a retired member of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and is now a PPC Candidate for the Sydney–Glace Bay riding in Nova Scotia, noted that he can “personally attest” to the downfall of the military resulting from its embrace of DEI over the past decade.

“DEI needs to die. I can personally attest to the negative impacts of the indoctrination of the Canadian Armed Forces into this woke ideology. I was medically released from the military in Sep 2021, after 20 years of service to Canada,” Evely wrote on X in response to Bernier’s post.

“I watched the slide from the inside for years,” he lamented.

Bernier has previously called out the CAF for its promotion of a “woke” agenda. Last year, he blasted the then-new leader of the CAF, Lieut.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, as a “woke apparatchik” for her longstanding promotion of DEI and the LGBT agenda.

During COVID, the CAF put in place a jab mandate which resulted in hundreds of military members getting fired for their refusal to take the experimental COVID shots. This purging of the military happened alongside the dismal of thousands of public servants fired for not going along with the mandate imposed on them.

The CAF eventually ended its COVID mandate in October 2022, which was months after the federal mandate was lifted, but members are still “strongly encouraged” to take the experimental shot.

While many CAF members fought back with lawsuits, late last year, a Canadian federal judge thew out a lawsuit filed on behalf of some 330 past and current members of the nation’s military who lost their jobs or were placed on leave for refusing the experimental COVID shots. The judge in the case alleged that the lawsuit lacked “evidence” that the jabs were harmful, despite numerous reports linking serious adverse reactions, including death, with the injections.

For example, an analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in February 2024 in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.”

In April of last year, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

Under Trudeau, the CAF has become well-known for its promotion of what has been colloquially known as “woke” ideology.

The military’s action plan shows that there are no less than three full-time “gender advisors” employed at the CAF at all levels.

Along those same lines, Last December LifeSiteNews reported on the CAF’s international promotion of the LGBT agenda through the deployment of a “task force” of “gender advisors” for embattled countries like Haiti and Ukraine.

The military has also spent Canadians’ tax dollars on polls, guest speakers, presentations, workshops, and LGBT flags. The workshops covered topics including “the gendered nature of security,” while one talk discussed “integrating gender and diversity perspectives.”

Share











