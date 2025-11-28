Maxime Bernier vows to reopen abortion debate after viral videos show late-term killings

Following the release of a series of pro-life videos exposing late-term abortions, Maxime Bernier has demanded legislation to protect the unborn.

(LifeSiteNews) — People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has promised to reopen the abortion debate after a series of pro-life videos exposed late-term abortions happening in Canada.

In a November 25 post on Facebook, Bernier advocated for a law to protect the unborn as Canadians across the country have seen the truth of third-trimester abortion thanks to undercover videos by pro-life group RightNow.

“We are the only party fighting to reopen the abortion debate in order to break the taboo surrounding it and encourage an open, respectful, and fact-based discussion,” Bernier declared.

“We must challenge other political parties and ask them to explain why they believe it’s morally acceptable to kill a healthy, viable unborn child and why this should remain legal,” he continued.

Bernier argued that Canada needs a law to “protect unborn children and bring Canada in line with the laws of other civilized countries, where abortion is gradually restricted after the first trimester and where late-term abortions are prohibited except in exceptional circumstances.”

He also pushed back against policies which force MPs to support abortion, saying, “Every Member of Parliament must be free to vote on the issue of abortion according to their conscience.”



The PPC advocates for a framework “where abortion is restricted after the first trimester and late-term abortions are prohibited except in exceptional circumstances.” Currently, the PPC is the only party in Canada to advocate for protections for the unborn. Abortion, the destruction of an innocent unborn baby in his mother’s womb, is never medically necessary or morally justifiable.

Bernier’s post comes after RightNow published videos of a mother in her third trimester visiting abortion clinics in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each clinic offered to brutally murder her baby, despite neither the mother nor the baby having serious health concerns.

The videos went viral on social media, causing a stir among Canadians who previously believed the government’s lie that late-term abortions are “rare and usually occur because of serious medical issues.”

However, as reported by pro-life groups for many years, this is factually incorrect as women can obtain late-term abortions based on preference. In fact, the Vancouver clinic told the 23-weeks-pregnant mother that she could get an abortion for “any reason you can think of.”

Additionally, late-term abortions often result in live births, as the baby is not completely killed during the abortion procedure. As reported by LifeSiteNews recently, 150 babies were born after botched abortions between 2023 and 2024 in Canada. However, it’s not known how many survived.

Similarly, reports from 2018 have indicated that 766 babies were born alive after late-term abortions in Canada between 2013 and 2018 and presumably left to die.

According to Campaign Life Coalition’s website, abortion has killed over 4 million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

