Mayo Clinic denies lung transplant to YouTuber’s mother unless she takes COVID shots

YouTuber Toby Turner’s family is looking for another hospital to perform a lung transplant after the Mayo Clinic said his mother would need ‘full vaccination’ for COVID before even being considered.

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) — The prominent medical institution Mayo Clinic is reportedly refusing a necessary lung transplant unless the woman seeking it takes a COVID-19 shot, according to her son, YouTube personality Toby Turner.

On May 23, Turner, whose content ranges from music to animation to video games, shared a letter his mother received from Mayo’s Dr. Cassie Kennedy informing her, “If you want to be considered for a lung evaluation, you will first need to obtain this vaccination and provide proof that it has been obtained.” The message cited as justification guidance from the American Society of Transplantation and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

The @MayoClinic rejected mom’s lung transplant due to lack of a full COVID ‘vaccination’ Mayo with a side of…. murder?!?!! pic.twitter.com/4kJYK1j8YT — Toby Turner (@TobyTurner) May 23, 2024

“Mayo with a side of…. Murder?!?!!” Turner reacted incredulously.

The post elicited a wave of shocked and sympathetic reactions, as well as several respondents taking Mayo’s side, who Turner addressed, including sharing that his mother was apprehensive about the COVID shots because “she lost a sister & a step brother within a week of getting it.”

no, more shame on the forcing experimental medical procedures that have been proven to be ineffective (and as Fauci said most of the severe long term side effects can occur after 5-10 years – which is why it’s not legal to approve a medical treatment in the US w/o at least 5… — Toby Turner (@TobyTurner) May 25, 2024

Turner later told The Publica that his family is currently looking into other hospitals that do not have COVID jab mandates for transplants.

The Publica further notes that Mayo’s COVID transplant patients’ Q&A page, which was last updated in April 2023, states, “Because end-stage organ disease and immunosuppression post-transplant weakens the body’s immune system, pre- and post-transplant patients are among those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.” It does not specifically mention vaccines, however.

A significant body of evidence links significant risks to the COVID shots, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Among it, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,544 deaths, 216,213 hospitalizations, 21,668 heart attacks, and 28,366 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of April 26, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than overreporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine – the largest analysis to date – “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID shots, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” Last month, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 shots, and offered several theories for a causal link.

In Florida, a grand jury impaneled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently investigating the manufacture and rollout of the COVID injections. In February, it released its first interim report on the underlying justification for Operation Warp Speed, which determined that lockdowns did more harm than good, that masks were ineffective at stopping COVID transmission, that COVID was “statistically almost harmless” to children and most adults, and that it is “highly likely” that COVID hospitalization numbers were inflated. The grand jury’s report on the shots themselves is highly anticipated.

As for Mayo Clinic, this would not be the first instance of the prestigious Minnesota hospital putting establishment groupthink over sound medical practice. Last fall, LifeSite highlighted an instance of Mayo quietly deleting a page conceding that the drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) could be used to treat COVID-19.

Just last week, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals voted unanimously to revive a religious discrimination lawsuit by five former employees whose firings stemmed from their objections to the COVID jab.

