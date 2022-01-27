Mayo Clinic doctor predicts COVID shots will be necessary for over 100 years

New York City (LifeSiteNews) — A vaccine researcher, the editor-in-chief of the Vaccine academic journal, told MarketWatch he predicts COVID jabs will be necessary for over 100 years.

“So let me make a prediction, which will be hard for any of you to hold me to because we will all be dead by then, but your great-great-great-grandchildren will still be getting immunized against coronavirus,’ Dr. Gregory Poland said on a January 19 webinar about the future of COVID, according to a Daily Mail transcription.

“How can I even say such a thing? If you got your flu vaccine this fall, you were immunized against a strain of influenza that showed up in 1918 and caused a pandemic,” he added.

“We are not yet at any stage where we could predict endemicity. We’re not going to eradicate it.”

Poland is a doctor with the Mayo Clinic and a frequent recipient of money from the National Institutes of Health according to his “clinical profile”, which says: “Dr. Poland’s research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health since 1991.” He has received nearly $2 million in the past three years to study non-COVID vaccines.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: STOP Medical Discrimination at the Ronald McDonald House! Show Petition Text 16202 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Tell the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon to stop discriminating against families who do not wish to get the experimental COVID-19 vaccine! It seems incredible -- like one of those click-bait headlines you see every day on shady websites.



But this is 100% real, and represents a terrifying new reality that families with sick children are facing without any rational or logical justification.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this crucial petition asking the Ronald McDonald House Charities leadership to STOP discriminating against the unvaccinated family members of sick children who need their support.



The Canadian Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, which provides housing for the families of sick children who are being treated in nearby hospitals, has sent letters to families ordering them to submit to the experimental COVID shots or to vacate the premises -- regardless of their children's needs.



On the organization's website, the Ronald McDonald House plainly states the following: "All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House."



But, of course, none of the measures suggested by the Ronald McDonald House, much less the COVID-19 vaccine, have been successful in stopping or even slowing the virus' transmission or reducing infection rates.



And with Pfizer's own CEO admitting just this week that the two COVID shots are not effective at preventing infection, it remains unclear what, exactly, the Ronald McDonald House means by "full vaccination."



Regardless, denying families housing during their child's hospital stay -- which is the primary mission of the Ronald McDonald House -- is not only a misguided discriminatory practice, it's stunningly cruel, and it must not continue going forward.



So please take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon to stop discriminating against families based on their vaccination status.



These families need to focus on supporting their loved ones through very difficult medical situations and procedures, not get caught up the maddening politics of the COVID vaccine.



Whereas the Ronald McDonald Houses have historically been a refuge for needy families, they have now tragically succumbed to the mass formation psychosis over COVID taking Canada and the world by storm, and have decided to join in the unconscionable mass targeting of the unvaccinated to virtue-signal their way through these unprecedented times.



This is unacceptable -- particularly from an organization like the Ronald McDonald House -- and it must stop.



Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-based-ronald-mcdonald-house-evicts-unvaccinated-family-of-4-yr-old-with-cancer/



'Pfizer CEO backtracks on jab effectiveness, admits two shots offer ‘very limited protection’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-ceo-claimed-covid-jabs-were-100-effective-now-says-2-shots-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Daily Mail noted that Poland’s dire predictions were similar to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s.

“I would hope that [Covid becoming endemic is] the case. But that would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that eludes the immune response of the prior variant,” Fauci said this January 17.

The ongoing push to continue to jab people, including a prediction that the shots will be required for more than a century, could contribute to increased skepticism of the shots.

The FDA’s list of adverse events has grown to include fatal thrombotic events, heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis, and paralyzing diseases such as Guillain Barré Syndrome.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

RELATED: Will COVID vaccines really bring us back to normal?

Share











