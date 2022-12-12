McCarthy vows to subpoena intelligence officials who labeled Hunter Biden’s laptop ‘misinformation’

The California legislator told Fox News that the 51 intel agents who signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion, many of them have a security clearance.

(LifeSiteNews) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he would issue subpoenas if he is elected as Speaker of the House for 51 intelligence officials who claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian plot to influence the 2020 presidential election.

“Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion, many of them have a security clearance,” McCarthy told Brian Kilmeade on FOX News’ One Nation program Saturday. “We’re going to bring them before a committee. I’m going to have them have a hearing​,​ bring them and subpoena them before a committee. Why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public?” he continued.

“Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you … but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also stated that Facebook and Google should face scrutiny for their handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop, claiming that both became “an arm of the Democratic Party and the arm of government.”

In October 2020, weeks before a presidential election, 51 intelligence officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, signed a letter that stated the initial reports by the New York Post about a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The laptop and its contents have since been authenticated, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

Not one of the 51 signers of the original letter have admitted to being mistaken over the letter, the Daily Mail reported.

McCarthy’s promise comes as Elon Musk fired Twitter deputy general counsel Mark Baker last Tuesday, a former general council for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), for his role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story from the platform.

The “Twitter Files,” as the released files have been called, are still being released, and show that Twitter actively suppressed conservative content. The first group of files, released by journalist Matt Taibbi early this month, revealed that the platform censored speech at the request of “outsiders” who “began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly.”

Reacting to the “Twitter Files,” McCarthy called the platform’s actions “egregious.”

McCarthy is expected to become Speaker of the House once the Republicans take power in January after last month’s midterms. He is not the only Republican in Congress to promise to investigate or issue subpoenas on account of files found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In July, Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer said that he would launch an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings based on the laptop’s contents. Comer’s promise followed the release of a voicemail from the laptop that indicated President Joe Biden knew of his son’s business dealings.

